Motor City Rockers Announce New Home at Yack Arena in Wyandotte

Published on May 12, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







WYANDOTTE, Mich. - The Motor City Rockers are proud to announce that the club has found its new home.

On Monday, the Wyandotte City Council voted to approve an agreement that will bring the Rockers to Yack Arena as the team returns to active status this fall.

The vote marks the culmination of nearly a year of work between Rockers ownership and the City of Wyandotte, clearing the way for professional hockey to take the ice in one of Downriver's most recognizable hockey communities.

Motor City played its first three seasons at Big Boy Arena in Fraser from 2022-25. Following the 2024-25 season, circumstances at the team's previous venue made it clear the organization needed to seek a new long-term home. Rather than pursue a short-term solution, the organization made the difficult decision to go dormant for the 2025-26 season while identifying a venue and community that could support the long-term health and growth of the franchise.

Rockers owner Ken Andrews said the decision was difficult, but necessary.

"This was not a decision we took lightly, ¬Â Andrews said. "We felt a tremendous responsibility to our fans, partners, players and staff, and stepping away for a season was difficult. But it became clear that the best path forward was to take the time to find the right home, in the right community, where this franchise could grow the right way. Wyandotte gives us that opportunity. ¬Â

Early in the search process, Andrews and the Rockers identified Wyandotte and Yack Arena as an ideal fit.

"Wyandotte captured our imagination from the very beginning, ¬Â Andrews said. "You have a vibrant downtown, a waterfront business district, and a classic hockey building right in the heart of it all. More importantly, Wyandotte is one of the anchor points of the Downriver community, which has one of the strongest youth hockey footprints anywhere. We believe Yack Arena is an incredible location for Downriver's own professional hockey team. ¬Â

There was strong interest from both sides. As a hub of the growing Downriver community, Wyandotte saw the potential impact of bringing a professional hockey team to town.

Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority Director Joe Gruber said the Rockers will be a welcome addition to the city and its downtown district.

"To have a professional hockey team at the Yack Arena in Downtown Wyandotte is incredibly exciting, and it's encouraging to know the feeling is mutual. Our mission at the City of Wyandotte is to advocate for our heritage, promote economic development, and provide the finest quality of life. The Rockers will help achieve that mission - fostering a rich culture of ice hockey Downriver, driving local business, and supporting our residents, families, and schools through engagement and entertainment. ¬Â

As part of the agreement, the Rockers are planning a number of capital improvements at Yack Arena designed to enhance both the player and fan experience. Planned improvements include increased seating capacity, the addition of a professional locker room, and other upgrades to support FPHL hockey while benefiting the broader arena community.

Andrews said the organization is committed to improving the facility while maintaining the character that makes Yack Arena unique.

"We have a lot of plans that we've been discussing with Wyandotte, and our goal is to improve Yack Arena for everyone who uses it while respecting the history and character that make the building special, ¬Â Andrews said. "Yack is not the biggest building in the league, but that is part of what makes this opportunity exciting. With the right improvements, we believe we can create one of the most intimate, unique and energetic fan experiences in the FPHL. ¬Â

With the agreement approved, the Rockers are now focused on preparing for their return to the ice and reintroducing professional hockey to fans across Southeastern Michigan.

Andrews said the move to Wyandotte also sets the stage for the return of one of the franchise's most important rivalries.

"The future is bright for minor professional hockey in Southeastern Michigan, ¬Â Andrews said. "The return of the Motor City Rockers also means the return of our rivalry with the Port Huron Prowlers. With Yack Arena in Wyandotte and McMorran Place in Port Huron, fans will have two great hockey markets connected by a natural rivalry. We are excited to bring the Battle of I-94 back and to give Downriver its own professional hockey team to rally around. ¬Â

The Motor City Rockers have found a home in Wyandotte - and the organization is ready to build for the future.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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