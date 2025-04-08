Rivalry Road: What Went Down in the Battle of I-94

April 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







The 2024-25 Battle of I-94 presented by Ciderboys will come to a close this weekend. The final home and home series of the season between the Rockers and Prowlers will begin in Port Huron on Friday, the return game will be played on Saturday in Fraser.

Unfortunately, the Ciderboys Battle of I-94 trophy will be heading east for the first time. After two victorious rivalry campaigns, the Rockers have lost their first Ciderboys Battle of I-94. The Prowlers have captured the rivalry trophy in convincing fashion this season, so far winning ten of twelve contests. The lone regulation win for Motor City came on December 13th in Port Huron. Ricardo Gonzalez guided the Rockers to a 4-0 shutout win with 39 saves. The other highlight of the rivalry for Motor City this season was a thrilling contest on January 24th. Trailing 2-0 late in the third, Mathias Tellstrom and Josh Colten netted a pair of goals to force overtime. Nick Gullo found the back of the net in overtime to give Motor City a 3-2 win.

Having clinched a playoff spot last weekend against the Dashers, Motor City will be looking to build momentum in the final editions of this season's Ciderboys Battle of I-94. The Rockers will attempt to pick up their first home regulation win over the Prowlers on Saturday, April 12th, a perfect send off for Fan Appreciation Night.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2025

Rivalry Road: What Went Down in the Battle of I-94 - Motor City Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.