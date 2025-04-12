Rockers Fall to Prowlers in the Regular Season Finale 5-2

April 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fraser, Mich - The Motor City Rockers closed out the season on a sour note Saturday night, falling to rival Port Huron 5-2.

The night started off strong for the Rockers, as Motor City forward Brendan Ronan was able to chip a shot past Port Huron goalie Yoshihiro Kuroiwa to give the Rockers the early 1-0 lead.

Just under three minutes later, Port Huron's Drew Welsch found the back of the net to even it at 1-1.

The first period would end in a deadlock. Neither side would score until nearly the halfway point of the second, when the Prowlers Luke James pushed in a puck after a scramble to give Port Huron the lead, 2-1.

Later in the second, Brad Reitter found himself behind the Prowler defense, and was able to roof a shot that tied the score at 2.

The momentum would not last long.

63 seconds later, Jamie Bucell gave Port Huron the lead back 3-2, a lead they would never surrender.

Two third period goals from Bobby Price sealed the deal for the Prowlers, as they cruised to the 5-2 victory.

The Motor City Rockers will turn their attention to the postseason, as they square off with the Watertown Wolves in the Empire Division play-in game on Tuesday night.

You can watch the game on the Motor City Rockers YouTube page.

