Hat Tricks Close Out Regular Season With 5-2 Win Over Wolves

April 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Jonny Ruiz and Dylan Hullaby each scored two goals and the Hat Tricks defeated the Watertown Wolves, 5-2, in their final game of the regular season at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday. The Hat Tricks won their third straight game against the Wolves at home to take the season series, 6-5.

Hullaby scored at 8:33 of the first, potting his first of two goals top-left corner blocker side of Breandan Colgan for Danbury's 1-0 lead. Ruiz doubled the advantage 5:42 into the second, tucking home Harwell's missed wraparound for his league-high sixth shorthanded goal.

Gleb Bandurkin took a tripping minor at 15:50 of the second and Watertown's Davide Gaeta cashed in with 2:35 left, reducing the lead to 2-1.

But Ruiz, Danbury's co-MVP, drove the Hat Tricks the same way he had all season.

The co-head coach and captain tipped home Harwell's missed shot from the left circle 20 seconds into the third and pushed the Hat Tricks ahead, 3-1.

Connor Woolley scored 1:54 later, zipping home his second goal in his last three outings from inside the left circle andDanbury took a 4-1 lead. Woolley has registered a single-season-best 18 goals in his third Hat Tricks season.

Watertown's Carter Thornton scored a power play goal with 4:36 remaining in the third, making it 4-2 Hat Tricks.

Hullaby netted his second goal of the contest with 31 seconds to go with a snipe from the left circle. The 23-year-old rookie forward extended his point streak (3-3-6) to five games and notched his four multi-point outings.

Conor McCollum made 25 saves and has won in back-to-back starts. The second-year goalie improved to 22-13-6.

Up next, the Hat Tricks begin their 2025 Commissioner's Cup playoff run at Port Huron in the Empire Division Quarterfinals on Friday. Puck drop of Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m.

