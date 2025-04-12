Hat Tricks Close Out Regular Season With 5-2 Win Over Wolves

April 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Jonny Ruiz and Dylan Hullaby each scored two goals and the Hat Tricks defeated the Watertown Wolves, 5-2, in their final game of the regular season at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday. The Hat Tricks won their third straight game against the Wolves at home to take the season series, 6-5.

Single-Game Playoff Tickets Available NOW

Adults: $19, Veterans/Seniors/Kids: $15

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs start next week, and single-game tickets are now on sale!

The Hat Tricks have secured the No. 2 seed in the Empire Division, guaranteeing that Games Two (Game A) and Three (Game B), if necessary, of the opening round will be played at the Danbury Ice Arena. The opponent is still to be determined.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $15 for children, military veterans, and seniors.

Game A: Saturday, April 19 at 8 p.m.

Game B (if necessary): Sunday, April 20 at 5 p.m.

