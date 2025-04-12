Hat Tricks Close Out Regular Season With 5-2 Win Over Wolves
April 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - Jonny Ruiz and Dylan Hullaby each scored two goals and the Hat Tricks defeated the Watertown Wolves, 5-2, in their final game of the regular season at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday. The Hat Tricks won their third straight game against the Wolves at home to take the season series, 6-5.
Read More Here
Single-Game Playoff Tickets Available NOW
Adults: $19, Veterans/Seniors/Kids: $15
The 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs start next week, and single-game tickets are now on sale!
The Hat Tricks have secured the No. 2 seed in the Empire Division, guaranteeing that Games Two (Game A) and Three (Game B), if necessary, of the opening round will be played at the Danbury Ice Arena. The opponent is still to be determined.
Tickets are $19 for adults and $15 for children, military veterans, and seniors.
Game A: Saturday, April 19 at 8 p.m.
Game B (if necessary): Sunday, April 20 at 5 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- 'Cats Wrap Regular Season with Franchise-Best 5 Game Win Streak, Down Dashers 6-1 - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Hat Tricks Close Out Regular Season With 5-2 Win Over Wolves - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Yoshi, Prowlers Win Finale - Port Huron Prowlers
- Hat Tricks Close Out Regular Season With 5-2 Win Over Wolves - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Going Out With A Bang - Binghamton Black Bears
- Weekend Split Previews Playoff Clash - Columbus River Dragons
- A Night of Milestones Marks End of Rock Lobster Regular Season - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Rockers Fall to Prowlers in the Regular Season Finale 5-2 - Motor City Rockers
- Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Player Award Winners - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Watertown Wolves: April 12, 2025 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Wolves Fall to the Venom in Shootout - Watertown Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Hat Tricks Stories
- Hat Tricks Close Out Regular Season With 5-2 Win Over Wolves
- Hat Tricks Close Out Regular Season With 5-2 Win Over Wolves
- Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Player Award Winners
- Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Watertown Wolves: April 12, 2025
- Hat Tricks Fall in Season Series Finale with Black Bears, 6-2