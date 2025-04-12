'Cats Wrap Regular Season with Franchise-Best 5 Game Win Streak, Down Dashers 6-1

WYTHEVILLE, VA- The Blue Ridge Bobcats finished their regular season with their franchise-best fifth straight win, a 6-1 downing of the Dashers Hockey Club before a crowd of nearly 2,100 at Hitachi Energy Arena. The victory also clinched home ice advantage for the Bobcats in Tuesday's Continental Division Wild Card Play-In Game.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Bobcats set the back of the net on fire in the second period.

58 seconds into the middle frame, Egor Ramanau banked a pass off of a Dashers defender past Parker Rutherford to open the Bobcats middle frame scoring barrage.

Five minutes later, Milan Brezcko power drove the net at the tail end of a power play and put Rutherford in the blender with a backhand goal to double the Blue Ridge lead. 57 seconds later, Brandon Reller beautifully set up Daniel Klinecky, who tapped the backdoor feed home to triple the advantage.

4:24 later, Damon Furuseth roofed home a wrist shot for the fourth Bobcats goal in the middle frame. Less than two minutes after Furuseth, Nick McHugh slammed home a rebound and made it an even 5 goals in the first 13:07 of the second. The Bobcats closed their account on the night less than two minutes into the third on a net-front redirect from Vladislav Vlasov.

The Dashers would push one past Anthony Shrum less than eight minutes into the final frame, but the Bobcats would hold serve from their for a 5-goal victory and their fifth straight win.

Breczko and captain Danny Martin earned third and second star honors respectively, while Shrum earned first star by picking up an assist and making 35 saves in net for his second professional win in his second pro start.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am for Tuesday's Wild Card Play In Game against the Baton Rouge Zydeco at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

By Brett Wiseman

