FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

April 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PORT HURON PROWLERS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Fall to Prowlers in the Regular Season Finale 5-2

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers closed out the season on a sour note Saturday night, falling to rival Port Huron 5-2.

The night started off strong for the Rockers, as Motor City forward Brendan Ronan was able to chip a shot past Port Huron goalie Yoshihiro Kuroiwa to give the Rockers the early 1-0 lead.

Just under three minutes later, Port Huron's Drew Welsch found the back of the net to even it at 1-1.

The first period would end in a deadlock. Neither side would score until nearly the halfway point of the second, when the Prowlers Luke James pushed in a puck after a scramble to give Port Huron the lead, 2-1.

Later in the second, Brad Reitter found himself behind the Prowler defense, and was able to roof a shot that tied the score at 2.

The momentum would not last long.

63 seconds later, Jamie Bucell gave Port Huron the lead back 3-2, a lead they would never surrender.

Two third period goals from Bobby Price sealed the deal for the Prowlers, as they cruised to the 5-2 victory.

The Motor City Rockers will turn their attention to the postseason, as they square off with the Watertown Wolves in the Empire Division play-in game on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on the Motor City Rockers YouTube page.

Yoshi, Prowlers Win Finale

by Will Wiegelman

Fraser, MI - The message in the locker room this morning was clear ahead of game 56. "I told them this might be the last time I play a professional hockey game," said Yoshihiro Kuroiwa. "I told them to please help me out and protect the front of the net."

The Port Huron Prowlers starting netminder made 20 saves in a 5-2 win to finish his 10th professional season a perfect 6-0-0.

Brendan Ronan got the ice breaker for the Motor City Rockers in the opening period but Drew Welsch got it back a couple minutes later with a top corner rip off a faceoff.

In the second, Luke James knocked home a power play goal to give his team the lead. Brad Reitter tied it up again, tracking down a flip and connecting on the ensuing breakaway.

The game was only tied for 1:03 until Jamie Bucell finished off a rush that he started with an outlet pass.

"I know it didn't mean much standings wise but this was a hockey game," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "We switched the lines around a tiny bit in the third to find something. We played our best hockey in the final 20 minutes."

Early in the third, the Prowlers pulled away. Austin Fetterly found Bobby Price with a shot-pass and the perfect touch at the side of the net was good for a five-on-three goal. A few minutes later, Welsch danced through four Rockers before Bryan Sommerfelt stopped his shot. Price stuffed home the puck from the crease to put the game out of reach. From there, Yoshi and the defense took it to the horn with cheers from the large contingent of Prowlers fans who made the trip.

"Everyone was screaming 'Yoshi,'" Kuroiwa said. "I love this team, I love these fans. They give me energy."

Price led the way for Port Huron with two goals and two assists while Welsch got a goal and two helpers. Bucell added an assist to his goal and Fetterly dished out two helpers to bring his point total to a career-high 53 this season.

Sommerfelt made 32 saves as Motor City finished the season with a loss.

The Prowlers turn their attention to the Commissioner's Cup playoffs and will face the Danbury Hat Tricks in round one. Game one is at McMorran Place on Friday, April 18 at 7:05 PM. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/playoffs.

HC VENOM at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Going Out With a Bang

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears won their final game of the regular season 10-1 over the HC Venom. Binghamton scored double-dights for the third time this season. Austin Thompson led the way with a hat trick and helper for four points. Tyson Kirkby also added a goal with three assists.

In game 56 of 56, the Black Bears did not hold back any offense. Nick Swain scored 91 seconds into the game, and they didn't look back from there. The Venom did tie the game late in the period, but then the bubble burst for the visitors in the final two minutes. Chris Mott reclaimed the lead for Binghamton with two minutes left in the frame and that was just the start. Dakota Bohn scored on a 5-on-3 with 13 seconds left but Binghamton added one more. Swain was able to score another power play goal right before the horn with 0.5 remaining, giving Binghamton a three-goal lead going into the first break.

After a period dominated by the young guns, the veterans made their presence known in the second. Austin Thompson and Tyson Kirkby scored back-to-back goals starting the battle for who would finish with the team high. The Black Bears led 6-1 after two.

In the third, Anthony Bernardo was able to record his ever goal as a Black Bear. Thompson was able to complete the hat trick by scoring twice in a span of four minutes. Thompson finished the night with four points and is officially the team-leader in goals with 39. Mott scored a shorty with a second left for the icing on the cake. Binghamton cruises to a 10-1 victory, sweep the Venom in the season series and are ready for the playoffs

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Close Out Regular Season with 5-2 Win Over Wolves

by Doug Lattuca

Danbury, CT - Jonny Ruiz and Dylan Hullaby each scored two goals and the Hat Tricks defeated the Watertown Wolves, 5-2, in their final game of the regular season at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday. The Hat Tricks won their third straight game against the Wolves at home to take the season series, 6-5.

Hullaby scored at 8:33 of the first, potting his first of two goals top-left corner blocker side of Breandan Colgan for Danbury's 1-0 lead. Ruiz doubled the advantage 5:42 into the second, tucking home Harwell's missed wraparound for his league-high sixth shorthanded goal.

Gleb Bandurkin took a tripping minor at 15:50 of the second and Watertown's Davide Gaeta cashed in with 2:35 left, reducing the lead to 2-1.

But Ruiz, Danbury's co-MVP, drove the Hat Tricks the same way he had all season.

The co-head coach and captain tipped home Harwell's missed shot from the left circle 20 seconds into the third and pushed the Hat Tricks ahead, 3-1.

Connor Woolley scored 1:54 later, zipping home his second goal in his last three outings from inside the left circle andDanbury took a 4-1 lead. Woolley has registered a single-season-best 18 goals in his third Hat Tricks season.

Watertown's Carter Thornton scored a power play goal with 4:36 remaining in the third, making it 4-2 Hat Tricks.

Hullaby netted his second goal of the contest with 31 seconds to go with a snipe from the left circle. The 23-year-old rookie forward extended his point streak (3-3-6) to five games and notched his four multi-point outings.

Conor McCollum made 25 saves and has won in back-to-back starts. The second-year goalie improved to 22-13-6.

Up next, the Hat Tricks begin their 2025 Commissioner's Cup playoff run at Port Huron in the Empire Division Quarterfinals on Friday. Puck drop of Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m.

DASHERS of DANVILLE at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

'Cats Wrap Regular Season With Franchise-Best 5 Game Win Streak, Down Dashers 6-1

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA -The Blue Ridge Bobcats finished their regular season with their franchise-best fifth straight win, a 6-1 downing of the Dashers Hockey Club before a crowd of nearly 2,100 at Hitachi Energy Arena. The victory also clinched home ice advantage for the Bobcats in Tuesday's Continental Division Wild Card Play-In Game.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Bobcats set the back of the net on fire in the second period.

58 seconds into the middle frame, Egor Ramanau banked a pass off of a Dashers defender past Parker Rutherford to open the Bobcats middle frame scoring barrage.

Five minutes later, Milan Brezcko power drove the net at the tail end of a power play and put Rutherford in the blender with a backhand goal to double the Blue Ridge lead. 57 seconds later, Brandon Reller beautifully set up Daniel Klinecky, who tapped the backdoor feed home to triple the advantage.

4:24 later, Damon Furuseth roofed home a wrist shot for the fourth Bobcats goal in the middle frame. Less than two minutes after Furuseth, Nick McHugh slammed home a rebound and made it an even 5 goals in the first 13:07 of the second. The Bobcats closed their account on the night less than two minutes into the third on a net-front redirect from Vladislav Vlasov.

The Dashers would push one past Anthony Shrum less than eight minutes into the final frame, but the Bobcats would hold serve from their for a 5-goal victory and their fifth straight win.

Breczko and captain Danny Martin earned third and second star honors respectively, while Shrum earned first star by picking up an assist and making 35 saves in net for his second professional win in his second pro start.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am for Tuesday's Wild Card Play In Game against the Baton Rouge Zydeco at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

'Cats Crush Dashers; Clinch Home Ice for Wild Card

by Devin Dobek

Wytheville, VA - One final game. For the Dashers, it would conclude their season, while the Bobcats looked to find a way to clinch home ice with a win in front of their home crowd. A 5 goal second period provided all the cushion that the Bobcats would need as they cruised to a 6-1 victory.

The Bobcats picked right where they left off in the shot department to begin period 1. With just 7 minutes gone, they had an 11-2 shot on net margin. But the Dashers were looking to rally, and had their opportunity to do so when Brandon Reller was booked for a slash around the midway point. The Dashers had control of the zone but the Bobcats did a great job keeping the puck around the perimeter and forcing the Dashers to make quick, ill-advised decisions. While shorthanded, the Bobcats forced a 2 on 0 the other way, but the cross crease feed could not be put on goal and we remained scoreless. Just after the power play expired, Blue Ridge was booked again, but the Dashers struggled to get clean looks and the score stayed deadlocked. The final 5 minutes blew by with some hard hits but nothing boiling over. In game 56 through 20 minutes the score was tied at 0 with the shots 16-11 Bobcats.

Period 2 is where things got ugly in a hurry. It took just one minute exactly for Egor Ramanau to get a friendly deflection off a Dasher defender and open the scoring at 1-0. 5 minutes later on the man advantage the Bobcats grabbed another, this time it was Breczko forcing home a rebound to double the margin at 2-0. The Dashers, clearly rattled, searched for answers but came up empty. Despite the shots leveling off, Blue Ridge had all the quality opportunities. Just 57 seconds after Breczko's tally, Daniel Klinecky potted a third to make it 3-0 from Reller and Shrum. Shrum earned his first pro point on the mark, which added another goal to his cushion. 4 minutes later, the Dashers continued to reel. Damon Furuseth sniped home a chance from between the circles at 11:28, and was then joined by a Nick McHugh geno less than 100 seconds later. In the blink of an eye, it was 5-0, with the Bobcats scoring on 5 of their opening 8 shots in the second frame. So with just 20 minutes left in the regular season, the Dashers had their workload escalate. The shots in period 2 were 17-14 Bobcats and 33-25 in the game.

Period 3 was the most competitive of the bunch. Less than 2 minutes in, Vlasov lit the lamp to extend the lead to 6. With the score the way it was, the game became much less physical and more methodical. After pushing, shoving, and 7 minors through 40 minutes, neither team would go shorthanded in the final chapter. At 7:14, rookie Dasher d-man Nathan M'Lot fired home his second career goal to put the Deer on the scoreboard. The back half of the game was a lot of ping-ponging the biscuit back and forth and taking shots from long range. The Bobcats had a big celebration as the final horn went off solidifying them as the host team for Tuesday night against the Zydeco. An emotional Dashers team picked up their goaltender and walked off the ice together as their season came to an end. After a career high 72 saves for Rutherford last night, he stopped 52 tonight, making him the only goaltender in the FPHL with 1600+ saves this season.

Wishing everybody a wonderful off-season and appreciate all of your support of Dashers Hockey! Always Remember to Live the Dream!

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

WEEKEND SPLIT PREVIEWS PLAYOFF CLASH

River Dragons, Rock Lobsters Set for First Round Series

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters beat the Columbus River Dragons 5-2 as the two teams split the final weekend of the regular season ahead of their first round playoff matchup starting in Columbus this Wednesday night.

After Connor Lind scored to give Columbus a 1-0 lead just 22 seconds into the game, Athens came back with three goals in the second period and one more to start the third and put the River Dragons behind 4-1.

Ryan Hunter scored an unassisted goal at 10:26 of the third period to get the River Dragons within a goal, but they could get no closer. Hunter Alden added an empty net goal to ice the win.

Notes:

Austin Daae picked up an assist on Lind's first period goal to notch his 300th pro assist on the play.

The season series finishes 5-5-2 from the River Dragons point of view.

Athens' Kayson Gallant finished the season with 40 goals to lead the FPHL and Garrett Milan ended the year with 101 points to finish as the league's leading scorer.

The next game between the two teams will be in Columbus on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 pm as the River Dragons host Game One of the Continental Division Semifinal series. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

A Night of Milestones Marks End of Rock Lobster Regular Season

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Columbus, GA -The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Columbus River Dragons 5-2 at the Columbus Civic Center in the final game of the regular season Saturday night.

The River Dragons fired themselves into the lead just 22 seconds into the game, as Connor Lind found the net on the short side to open the scoring.

Athens rode a three-goal second period to victory, as Garrett Milan, Danill Glukharyov and Filip Virgili put the Crustaceans up 3-1 by the end of the frame; the goal marked Milan's 100th point of the season.

Almost two minutes into the third period, Kayson Gallant fired in his league-leading 40th goal of the season.

Hope remained for the hosts, as Ryan Hunter notched one back with half of the third period remaining.

With two milestones already notched for the squad, Hunter Alden cemented the Crustacean's night to celebrate after scoring on the empty net for his first professional goal.

With the regular season concluding, the Rock Lobsters look ahead to their Round One playoff series against the Columbus River Dragons

Game One will be played at the Columbus Civic Center Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. Game Two will be played Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. in Akins Ford Arena. Game Three, if necessary, will also drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 19 in Akins Ford Arena.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS BATTLE BACK BUT FALL SHORT IN SEASON FINALE, 6-4 TO THUNDERBIRDS

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins closed out their inaugural FPHL campaign Saturday night with a spirited effort but came up short, falling 6-4 to the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Monroe Civic Center.

The loss marks the Moccasins' fifth straight defeat to Carolina (38-11-4-0-3, 127 points), who swept the season series and secured the second seed in the Continental Division. Monroe (18-25-9-1-3, 71 points) finishes its first season just outside the playoff picture, but with plenty of optimism heading into year two.

Carolina stormed out of the gate with five goals in the opening period on just 11 shots. Roman Kraemer kicked things off at 3:29 before Lane King, Dawson Baker, and Jan Salak added tallies in quick succession. Kraemer capped off the onslaught with a powerplay goal at 15:23 to make it 5-0.

Monroe clawed back with two goals in the second, first from Khaden Henry and then Christopher Rex Moe to cut the deficit to 5-2. However, Baker's third goal of the night less than a minute later silenced the surge.

In the third, Kalle Koivuniemi and Kevin Szabad each lit the lamp for the Moccasins, bringing them within two with under four minutes to play. Despite outshooting Carolina 37-27, Monroe couldn't complete the comeback.

While the playoffs weren't in the cards this time, Monroe's first year laid a strong foundation, filled with resilience, passion and a fan base that showed up in full force all season long.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Kuznetsov Seals It in OT as Zydeco Finish Regular Season with Thriller in Baton Rouge

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco wrapped up their regular season in dramatic fashion Monday night at home, taking down the Mississippi Sea Wolves 4-3 in overtime. In a game that had all the intensity of a playoff preview, it was Dmitry Kuznetsov who delivered the dagger just 92 seconds into OT, closing the book on Baton Rouge's regular season campaign in style.

The night started with Jake Cox staying red hot, opening the scoring midway through the first period off feeds from Shane Haggerty and Chris Ciolek. But Mississippi tied things late in the frame on the power play, and the back-and-forth battle was on.

The second period was electric, with both teams trading punches figuratively and literally as Kaleb Melanson and Elias Thompson dropped the gloves tonight! Then Colby Audette gave the Sea Wolves a brief lead before Haggerty and Kuznetsov responded with back-to-back power play tallies, swinging momentum right back to the Zydeco. Mississippi would tie it again before the break with a goal from Sam Turner, setting up a tense third period where neither team could break through.

Then came the overtime moment. Off a slick feed from Haggerty-his third point of the night-and Kim Miettinen, Kuznetsov found space and snapped home the final goal of the Zydeco regular season on the back hand past Edward Coffee. It was his second of the game, and arguably the most important to date.

Between the pipes, Bailey Stephens earned his 13th win of the season, stopping 23 shots for a .885 save percentage. On the other end, Edward Coffee stood tall with a monster 62-save effort, but the workload was too much as his record dipped to 5-14-2.

With the victory, the Zydeco close the regular season on a high note and shift their focus to the postseason. Next stop: Wytheville, Virginia, where they'll battle the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a win-or-go-home single elimination playoff round.

The stage is set. The playoffs are here. Let the real fight begin.

Catch the playoff action on the Zydeco YouTube Channel!

Sea Wolves Force OT, But Fall In Finale 4-3

by Jon Kliment

Baton Rouge, LA - The Sea Wolves came into the last day of the FPHL's regular season on a 7 game slide looking to go out with a bang against their I10 rivals the Baton Rouge Zydeco. After taking a beating both on the scoreboard and physically last night Coach Rich Parent was looking for his Sea Wolves to end the season on a positive note.

Baton Rouge came out far less aggressively on their third game in three nights and it took a while for things to get going. As the sides swapped chances it was the Zydeco who found the back of the net after three consecutive saves from Ed Coffey a fourth shot from Jake Cox finally beat the goaltender to give Baton Rouge the 1-0 lead. Right when the puck dropped again Mississippi's new signing, Kaleb Melanson, found the ice and tousled with the Zydeco's leading fight man Elias Thompson. Though Thompson got the better of the fight the momentum seemed to still lean the Sea Wolves way. After an attempted clear of the puck went in the stands Mississippi's power play connected on a point shot from Lucas Piekarczyk that hit Dalton Anderson and stymied Bailey Stephens to tie the game at 1-1.

Colby Audette's second of the season kicked off an explosive second period as Audette got loose in front for a one timed tip past Stephens for the 2-1 lead for Mississippi 6:45 into the second period. Penalties to Audette and Max Barrington at 9:31 of the period gave a two minute 5 on 3 to the Zydeco that they used proficiently. Shane Haggerty was able tap home one on a cross zone pass taking advantage of an outstretched Coffey to tie it up at two a piece before former Sea Wolf Dmitry Kuznetsov found the back of the net 30 seconds later from the point to give Baton Rouge the 3-2 lead. As the period ticked away the Sea Wolves got a second wind and Sam Turner fired home his 7th of the season from the point to tie the game at 3-3.

The final frame saw no one able to find the back of the net which meant some free hockey. Unfortunately for the Sea Wolves it was a former teammate in Kuznetsov who ended the game at 1:32 of overtime.

Coffey stopped 62 of 66 shots in the loss.

Mississippi will see hockey again next season! Get your tickets by calling the Sea Wolves office.

