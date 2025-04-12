A Night of Milestones Marks End of Rock Lobster Regular Season

April 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Columbus River Dragons 5-2 at the Columbus Civic Center in the final game of the regular season Saturday night.

The River Dragons fired themselves into the lead just 22 seconds into the game, as Connor Lind found the net on the short side to open the scoring.

Athens rode a three-goal second period to victory, as Garrett Milan, Danill Glukharyov and Filip Virgili put the Crustaceans up 3-1 by the end of the frame; the goal marked Milan's 100th point of the season.

Almost two minutes into the third period, Kayson Gallant fired in his league-leading 40th goal of the season.

Hope remained for the hosts, as Ryan Hunter notched one back with half of the third period remaining.

With two milestones already notched for the squad, Hunter Alden cemented the Crustacean's night to celebrate after scoring on the empty net for his first professional goal.

With the regular season concluding, the Rock Lobsters look ahead to their Round One playoff series against the Columbus River Dragons

Game One will be played at the Columbus Civic Center Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. Game Two will be played Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. in Akins Ford Arena. Game Three, if necessary, will also drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 19 in Akins Ford Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.