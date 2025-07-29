Super Milan Returns: Garrett Milan Re-Signs with the Athens Rock Lobsters

July 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - You heard it here first: Garrett Milan-FPHL MVP, fan favorite, locker room leader, and all-around beast-is officially returning to the Athens Rock Lobsters for the 2025-26 season!

Not only is Milan lacing up the skates again, but this year he's also stepping behind the bench as an Assistant Coach, teaming up with Head Coach Garrett Rutledge to lead the charge for Season Two.

If you watched a single Rock Lobsters game last season, you already know what kind of magic Milan brings. He racked up an insane 101 points, including 64 assists and 37 goals, and basically lived in the highlight reels. At 1.8 points per game, he didn't just play hockey-he made it look fun, fast, and flat-out unstoppable.

And while his numbers were wild, Milan's impact was so much bigger. He was the heartbeat of the squad-rallying the bench, hyping the crowd, and turning Akins Ford Arena into one of the loudest, rowdiest barns in the FPHL.

"Last offseason I wasn't even sure I'd be playing again," Milan said. "Coming off surgery, I had doubts. But when I got the call to come to Athens, something just clicked. The city, the fans, the vibe, it made hockey fun again. There was no question I wanted to come back."

Originally from Whistler, BC, Milan brings years of experience across the ECHL, NCAA, and now the FPHL. He's been a fan favorite everywhere he's played, but what he's helped build here in Athens feels like the start of something truly special.

"Garrett's not just our MVP, he's the soul of this team," said Coach Rutledge. "Having him help lead this group again, now also as a coach, makes us even more dangerous."

Milan's return is the latest big move as the Rock Lobsters gear up for a 56-game grind, new rivalries, and another season of raising claws and rattling dasher boards.

So yeah-Super Milan is back. And Crustacean Nation? We're just getting started.

Get ready, Athens. The Rock Lobsters are back and louder than ever.

