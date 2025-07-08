Join Athens Rock Lobsters for Select a Seat on July 19th

July 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Mark your calendars, Crustacean Nation! The Athens Rock Lobsters are inviting fans & the public to the Select A Seat event on Saturday, July 19th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Akins Ford Arena - and you won't want to miss what's in store.

This special open-house event is your chance to visit the arena, explore available seating options for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, and lock in your favorite seats before they're gone. Attendance for the Select A Seat is free and open to the public, giving every fan the perfect opportunity to find their spot in The Tank.

Even more exciting - there will be ice down in the Akins Ford Arena, and the arena will be hosting a public skate session during the event! Bring your family and friends, lace up your skates, and make some memories on the same ice the Rock Lobsters call home. Please note: Public skate tickets are sold separately through the arena and are not included in the free Select A Seat access.

Throughout the day, you'll also hear from new head coach Garrett Rutledge, who'll share his vision for the season ahead. Fans will get a first look at our upcoming theme nights and promotional schedule for the 2025-2026 season - plus, be there for the unveiling of our new team motto, setting the tone for an unforgettable year on the ice.

Whether you're a returning season ticket holder, a new fan, or just looking for a cool way to spend a summer afternoon, we can't wait to welcome you to The Tank. Big things are on the horizon - and it all starts here!

Date: Saturday, July 19th

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center

Select A Seat: Free & open to the public

Public Skate: Ticketed separately through the arena

Come claim your seat, meet Coach Rutledge, hear what's next, and get ready to be part of another incredible season of Rock Lobsters hockey!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.