Join Athens Rock Lobsters for Select a Seat on July 19th
July 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
Mark your calendars, Crustacean Nation! The Athens Rock Lobsters are inviting fans & the public to the Select A Seat event on Saturday, July 19th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Akins Ford Arena - and you won't want to miss what's in store.
This special open-house event is your chance to visit the arena, explore available seating options for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, and lock in your favorite seats before they're gone. Attendance for the Select A Seat is free and open to the public, giving every fan the perfect opportunity to find their spot in The Tank.
Even more exciting - there will be ice down in the Akins Ford Arena, and the arena will be hosting a public skate session during the event! Bring your family and friends, lace up your skates, and make some memories on the same ice the Rock Lobsters call home. Please note: Public skate tickets are sold separately through the arena and are not included in the free Select A Seat access.
Throughout the day, you'll also hear from new head coach Garrett Rutledge, who'll share his vision for the season ahead. Fans will get a first look at our upcoming theme nights and promotional schedule for the 2025-2026 season - plus, be there for the unveiling of our new team motto, setting the tone for an unforgettable year on the ice.
Whether you're a returning season ticket holder, a new fan, or just looking for a cool way to spend a summer afternoon, we can't wait to welcome you to The Tank. Big things are on the horizon - and it all starts here!
Date: Saturday, July 19th
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center
Select A Seat: Free & open to the public
Public Skate: Ticketed separately through the arena
Come claim your seat, meet Coach Rutledge, hear what's next, and get ready to be part of another incredible season of Rock Lobsters hockey!
