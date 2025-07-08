Monroe Moccasins Sign 6'8 Enforcer AJ Schlepp ahead of 2025-26 Season

July 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are proud to announce the signing of 6'8, 240-pound enforcer AJ Schlepp for the 2025-26 season.

Known for his size, strength, and no-nonsense style of play, Schlepp will bring a much-needed edge to the Moccasins lineup. His physical presence alone changes the tone of a game, but it's his fearless attitude and willingness to stand up for his teammates that truly set him apart.

Schlepp has made a name for himself as a classic enforcer who does not back down from anyone. He is also a competitor in Ice Wars, the bare-knuckle, on-ice fighting competition that showcases the toughest fighters in the sport. His participation in Ice Wars is a testament to his grit, toughness, and willingness to do whatever it takes to protect his team and energize the crowd.

This signing addresses a key need for Monroe heading into the season: physicality and protection.

"We wanted to bring in someone who could set the tone, enforce the pace, and make it clear that our guys won't be pushed around," said Moccasins Operating Owner Parker Moskal. "AJ brings that presence and then some. He's a game-changer, and our fans are going to love watching him go to work."

"I'm excited to get to Monroe and play the kind of hockey I'm known for, hard, physical, and with purpose," said Schlepp. "Fans can expect me to bring energy, stand up for the boys, and do whatever it takes to win."

With Schlepp in the lineup, expect the Snake Pit to be louder, tougher, and more electric than ever. Monroe just got a whole lot harder to play against.







