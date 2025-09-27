Monroe Moccasins Sign Forward Michael Moran

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins announced today the signing of forward Michael Moran for the 2025-26 Federal Prospects Hockey League season.

Moran, a 6'1", 194-pound forward from Milford, Massachusetts, joins the Moccasins after spending the last several seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Quad City Storm. In 2024-25, Moran appeared in 48 games with Quad City, recording 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points, while adding 56 penalty minutes. Over his SPHL career, he has skated in 185 games, registering 105 points and 368 penalty minutes.

In addition to his SPHL experience, Moran also played 17 games in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders, adding further professional depth to his resume. Known for his leadership and physical play, Moran has earned a reputation as a hard-nosed competitor who can contribute in all areas of the ice.

Moran's addition is expected to bolster Monroe's forward depth and provide an added dimension of grit and scoring presence. His reputation as a leader in locker rooms and his on-ice competitiveness make him a valuable addition.

Team Operating Owner Parker Moskal expressed excitement about the signing:

"Michael brings a wealth of professional experience to our roster and is exactly the type of player we want representing the Monroe Moccasins. He plays with an edge and can contribute on the stat sheet as well. His leadership, grit, and compete level will be a tremendous asset both on and off the ice."

Associate Head Coach Jay Croop added:

"Moran is a huge signing. I played with him in Quad City, he brings leadership, toughness, with a scoring touch. It's clear that we have skill, speed, and team toughness here in Monroe. Being a player for 10 seasons, it's extremely difficult playing against teams that have team toughness head to toe and skill."

The Monroe Moccasins continue to build their roster ahead of their 2025-26 campaign at the Monroe Civic Center. Training camp is set to open in early October.







