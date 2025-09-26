Quenneville Hired as Assistant Coach

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the hiring of John Quenneville as an Assistant Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season. The former NHL-er now shifts his career to coaching after eight seasons playing professional hockey.

Quenneville is no stranger to the city of Binghamton. He spent two seasons in the 607 after being drafted #30 overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils. In his three years within the Devils organization, Quenneville had 138 games played in the AHL, including being a two-time AHL all-star. Quenneville would make his NHL debut with New Jersey in the 2016-17 season.

In the summer of 2019, Quenneville was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. In the two years spent with the Blackhawks organization, "Q" appeared nine times back at the NHL-level and played in 52 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. After the covid-19 pandemic, Quenneville spent four seasons playing with various clubs in Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

"The addition of John Quenneville is not only monumental to the Black Bears organization, but the entire league. We're pretty fortunate to have a high caliber talent like Q in our locker room. He has been helping the team and I behind the scenes for a couple years before he headed overseas. Now, to have him in our locker room more frequently is a blessing. I know he'll bring high energy and top tier hockey knowledge to the players." -Head Coach Brant Sherwood

