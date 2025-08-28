Black Bears Sign Shcherbakov

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of young-defenseman, Sergei Shcherbakov to a PTO agreement for training camp. Shcherbakov replaces rookie-signee, Tim Kim, as the youngest player added to the Black Bears roster.

Shcherbakov is a 20-year-old defenseman from Nizhnekamsk, Russia. He has a left-handed shot and stands at 6'4" and weighs 185 lbs. Last season he was a member of the New Jersey 87's of the EHL, appearing in 42 regular season games. In those 42 games, Shcherbakov had six goals and 26 assists pushing New Jersey into the playoffs. In the EHL playoffs, he recorded 11 assists in 11 games played for the 87's.

Shcherbakov joins Chandler Lynch as the second rookie-signee on the Black Bears blue line.

