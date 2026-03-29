Black Bears Fall on the Road

Published on March 29, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Danbury, CT - The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road Saturday night 6-4 to the Danbury Hat tricks. Binghamton suffers their first loss in the Danbury Ice Arena since Nov 23, 2024.

Danbury looked to bounce back after Binghamton took the Friday bout. The Hat Tricks started on time, scoring the opening goal at 1:11 of the first period. Quickly, Binghamton was able to equalize. Ivan Bondarenko picked up his 90th point of the season, tying the game at 1-1 with 13:45 remaining in the period. An reoccurring theme of the night was Danbury able to capitalize in the final five minutes of each period. The Hat Tricks a go-ahead goal with four minutes left in the first on the power play, sending them to the breakup 2-1.

In the second period, it was the Black Bears turn to score off the start. Zac Sirota knocked in a rebound at 1:48, bringing the score to 2-2. Binghamton scored the next goal thanks to CJ Stubbs and had their first lead of the night. Unfortunately, their lead was short lived. Six minutes later Danbury found another goal, and soon right after, another one. The Hat Tricks once again scored two goals in the final five minutes of the period, securing a one-goal lead going into the third period.

At the midway point of the period, the Black Bears found themselves on the power play. They would not be able to find the back of the net until Austin D'Orazio scored one second after the power play expired. Once again the game was tied. However, 30 seconds later Danbury was able to reclaim the lead. Binghamton found themselves down by one with less than 10 minutes to play. The clock winded down and the net was empty, the Black Bears couldn't find the extra-man goal and Danbury sealed the victory with the empty net tally. Danbury wins in Danbury for the first time in nearly 16 months, 6-4 on Saturday.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

Black Bears Fall on the Road - Binghamton Black Bears

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