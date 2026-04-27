Black Bears Claim Third Consecutive Empire Division Title

Published on April 26, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton, NY. - The series was on the line between the Prowlers and Black Bears as they faced off in a winner-take-all Game 3. The Black Bears were looking to bounce back after a tough loss the night before.

Port Huron struck first after a misdirected puck in front deflected off a Black Bears skate and found the back of the net. Both teams pushed hard for the remainder of the period, but neither was able to add to the score.

The second period was a hard-fought battle, with each team generating quality chances. The Black Bears had a goal called back due to an offside, but it sparked momentum. Just seconds later, Mac Jansen found the back of the net to even the score and send the crowd into a frenzy. With the game--and series--hanging in the balance, both teams headed to the locker room tied.

Binghamton began the third period on the power play and quickly gained a two-man advantage as Port Huron's aggressive play led to penalties. Capitalizing on the opportunity, Mac Jansen scored again--his third goal of the series--to give the Black Bears a lead they would not relinquish.

With a 2-1 victory, the Black Bears secured the series and punched their ticket to a third consecutive Commissioner's Cup Finals appearance.

Dominik Tmej was outstanding in net, making 21 saves on 22 shots for Binghamton, while Reid Cooper was also impressive for Port Huron, stopping 36 of 38 shots.

The Black Bears now await the winner of the Ice Cats and River Dragons to determine their opponent in the 2026 Finals.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

Black Bears Claim Third Consecutive Empire Division Title - Binghamton Black Bears

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