Prowlers Stun Black Bears, Take Game 2

Published on April 25, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton, NY - The semifinal series shifted to Binghamton with the home side holding a one-game advantage and an opportunity to advance to a third consecutive finals appearance. However, the Port Huron Prowlers delivered a strong response, rising to the occasion with their season on the line.

The opening period was tightly contested, with the Prowlers capitalizing early on the power play. Reggie Millette fired home a shot just over five minutes into the game to give Port Huron a 1-0 lead. The score remained unchanged through the remainder of the period, sending the teams into the intermission with the visitors ahead.

The second period followed a similar tight script, however both teams were able to find the back of the net. Bobby Price intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and slipped the puck across the goal line to extend the Prowlers' lead to 2-0. Binghamton responded shortly thereafter, as C.J. Stubbs converted on a rebound opportunity to cut the deficit in half and put the Black Bears on the board.

In the third period, Port Huron took control. The Prowlers limited Binghamton's offensive opportunities while adding to their lead. Grayson Dietrich redirected a power-play chance to restore the two-goal cushion, and Jamie Bucell broke free behind the defense to score a shorthanded goal, making it 4-1. Ryan Alexander later added an empty-net goal to seal the result.

With a 5-1 victory, the Prowlers evened the series at one game apiece.

In net, Dominik Tmej made 20 saves on 24 shots for Binghamton, while Reid Cooper was outstanding for Port Huron, stopping 35 of 36 shots.

The series will now be decided in a winner-take-all Game 3, set for tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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