FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on April 25, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PORT HURON PROWLERS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Prowlers Stun Black Bears Take Game 2

By Cole Parenti

Binghamton, NY - The semifinal series shifted to Binghamton with the home side holding a one-game advantage and an opportunity to advance to a third consecutive finals appearance. However, the Port Huron Prowlers delivered a strong response, rising to the occasion with their season on the line.

The opening period was tightly contested, with the Prowlers capitalizing early on the power play. Reggie Millette fired home a shot just over five minutes into the game to give Port Huron a 1-0 lead. The score remained unchanged through the remainder of the period, sending the teams into the intermission with the visitors ahead.

The second period followed a similar tight script, however both teams were able to find the back of the net. Bobby Price intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and slipped the puck across the goal line to extend the Prowlers' lead to 2-0. Binghamton responded shortly thereafter, as C.J. Stubbs converted on a rebound opportunity to cut the deficit in half and put the Black Bears on the board.

In the third period, Port Huron took control. The Prowlers limited Binghamton's offensive opportunities while adding to their lead. Grayson Dietrich redirected a power-play chance to restore the two-goal cushion, and Jamie Bucell broke free behind the defense to score a shorthanded goal, making it 4-1. Ryan Alexander later added an empty-net goal to seal the result.

With a 5-1 victory, the Prowlers evened the series at one game apiece.

In net, Dominik Tmej made 20 saves on 24 shots for Binghamton, while Reid Cooper was outstanding for Port Huron, stopping 35 of 36 shots.

The series will now be decided in a winner-take-all Game 3, set for tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Prowlers Respond in Binghamton to Force Game 3

By Will Wiegelman

Binghamton, NY - The Port Huron Prowlers kept their season alive with a 5-1 win over the Binghamton Black Bears at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Game 2 of their semifinals series. The Black Bears lost at home in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Port Huron got things started with an early power play goal from Reggie Millette as he ripped a shot to the top shelf 5:18 in. That's the exact time of Mac Jansen's Game 1 power play goal, which was the only goal of that contest. Jansen did not play in Game 2 for undisclosed reasons.

Millette helped the Prowlers add another less than two minutes into the second. He outmuscled a Black Bear and slid the puck to Bobby Price alone in front. Price made it 2-0 with his second goal of the playoffs. Later in the period, CJ Stubbs got Binghamton on the board in a netmouth scramble. Port Huron challenged for goaltender interference but were unsuccessful and the goal stood.

That 2-1 lead lasted into the third. Past the midway point of the final frame, Austin Fetterly found Grayson Dietrich for a back-door tap-in and the Prowlers' second power-play goal of the game. The Black Bears came into the game with a perfect playoff penalty kill.

Binghamton got a power play with under seven minutes to play, but Fetterly found Jamie Bucell behind everyone and the former Black Bear converted on the breakaway. Ryan Alexander sealed as he was awarded an empty netted after being hooked while shooting for the vacated cage.

Millette, Dietrich and Alexander all finished with a goal and an assist while Fetterly had two helpers. Reid Cooper made 35 saves and picked up an assist on Bucell's goal.

After a shutout in Game 1, Dominik Tmej stopped 20 of 24 in the loss.

The series deciding Game 3 in Binghamton is set for Sunday, April 26 at 5:00 P.M. and can be seen live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

PEE DEE ICECATS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS DROP GAME TWO IN OVERTIME, 3-2

By Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons were defeated by the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Trevor Babin, coming off a dazzling 45-save performance in Game 1, started in net for Columbus, while former FPHL Goaltender of the Year Breandan Colgan got the nod for the first-year Pee Dee IceCats.

1:10 into the game, Patriks Marcinkevics took advantage of a defensive zone giveaway, going backhand forehand on Trevor Babin.

At 13:36, Ryan Hunter scored his first power play goal of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs, assisted by Alex Storjohann and Kyle Moore.

The River Dragons took the lead at 3:03 of the second period, as Brodie Thornton completed a perfect odd-man rush. The goal was assisted by Jestin Somero and Tyler Barrow.

At 19:35 of the third period and with the net empty, Dominiks Marcinkevics brought his team back to an even score.

Pee Dee won in overtime. Vadim Frolov scored for the IceCats on a one-timer from the mid-slot.

Trevor Babin took the loss for Columbus, while Colgan picked up the win for Pee Dee.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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