IceCats Win OT Thriller, Force Deciding Game Three Sunday

Published on April 25, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Victor Frolov scored at 11:50 of overtime to give the Pee Dee IceCats the team's first playoff overtime victory in franchise history and force a deciding Game Three of the Continental Division Final on Sunday against the Columbus River Dragons.

Patriks Marcinkevics started the scoring just 1:10 into the game, scoring off a turnover in the slot that gave him a mini breakaway on Trevor Babin. Marcinkevics deked to his right and flipped the puck over the outstretched left pad to give Pee Dee the early 1-0 lead.

Columbus would respond to take a 2-1 lead by the end of the second period on goals from Ryan Hunter and Brodie Thornton, setting the stage for a dramatic third period and overtime.

Trailing late in the third period, Pee Dee won a defensive zone faceoff and broke out quickly, with Patriks Marcinkevics evading a River Dragons defender at the attacking blue line and moved in on the right wing. Patriks then found twin brother Dominiks in front for the tying goal with just 25.2 seconds left in regulation time to force overtime.

It was there that Vadim Frolov scored the game-winning goal on a one timer from the slot, beating Babin to send the IceCats pouring off the bench with tremendous excitement and guaranteeing a third and final deciding game in the series at the Columbus Civic Center at 6:05 pm ET.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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