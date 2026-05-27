Gary Graham Announces Retirement

Published on May 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - Pee Dee IceCats head coach Gary Graham has announced his retirement from the team.

In a message to fans, Graham said he will be pursuing other opportunities.

"I just wanted to say thanks for all the support from you (fans) this season," Graham said in a statement posted to social media. "It was a heck of a roller coaster ride... the best is yet to come for this organization. Thanks to the best owners, arena staff, and fans a guy could ask for!"

IceCats ownership thanked Graham for his efforts in leading the team to a berth in the Commissioner's Cup Finals in the team's inaugural season in the FPHL, and his part in helping to build the team and community in Florence.

"What Gary Graham did with this team on the ice in its inaugural season was beyond anyone's expectations," said CEO Mike Ronan. "But his greatest impact was off the ice and in the community, where this team has been embraced fully by the Pee Dee region. We simply would not be where we are today without his efforts."

The IceCats organization will begin its search for a new coach immediately.

IceCats full season ticket renewals are going on right now! Don't miss your chance to renew your same great seat for every regular season home game in 2026-27. Email Phil at tickets@peedeeprohockey.com to secure your spot with a $100 per seat deposit.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

Gary Graham Announces Retirement - Pee Dee IceCats

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