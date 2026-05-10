Black Bears Claim Third Consecutive Crown with 4-2 Win

Published on May 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears secured the team's third consecutive Commissioner's Cup with a 4-2 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Saturday night, closing out the series 3-1.

Houston Wilson put Pee Dee ahead with his team-leading seventh goal of the playoffs, a shorthanded marker at 18:47 of the first period from Drew Welsch to make it 1-0 IceCats after one.

But as they had the night before, the Black Bears offense exploded in the second period, this time for four goals to take a 4-1 lead by the 10:51 mark of the second period and put them on track for back-to-back-to-back championships.

The IceCats pushed back in the third on a Charlie Bedard marker, his first of the playoffs at 10:53 from Nick Magill-Diaz to close the gap to 4-2.

Despite pulling goaltender Breandan Colgan (23 saves) late in the third, Pee Dee could not get any closer, closing out the series for Binghamton.

CJ Stubbs was named series MVP for Binghamton, posting a goal and three assists in the four games.

The entire Pee Dee IceCats organization wishes to thank the fans for an incredible inaugural season, and looks forward to many more in South Carolina.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

Black Bears Claim Third Consecutive Crown with 4-2 Win - Pee Dee IceCats

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