Rasulov Scores Lone IceCats Goal in 8-1 Loss

Published on May 8, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Timur Rasulov scored the lone Pee Dee IceCats goal at the end of the first period as the Binghamton Black Bears rode seven unanswered goals to an 8-1 win in Game Three of the Commissioner's Cup Final on Friday night.

Rasulov's goal tied the game at 1-1 at 17:18 of the opening frame with an assist from Domenic Della Civita for his first of the playoffs.

That goal turned out to be the offensive high point of the game for the IceCats, who allowed eight goals on 44 shots against in the loss.

Binghamton also went 3-for-4 on the power play while notching the team's first shorthanded goal of the season as well in the win.

Seven Black Bears recorded multi-point games in the win, which gave Binghamton a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five championship series.

Game Four will come Saturday night at 7 pm ET at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, with Pee Dee needing a win to prolong the series to a fifth and final game on Sunday. The Powers Properties Pregame Show starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop on the IceCats Broadcast Network.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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