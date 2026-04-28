Legkov Selected as FPHL Rookie of the Year

Published on April 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release









Pee Dee IceCats forward Alexander Legkov

(Pee Dee IceCats) Pee Dee IceCats forward Alexander Legkov(Pee Dee IceCats)

FLORENCE, SC - Pee Dee IceCats forward Alexander Legkov has been selected as the FPHL Rookie of the Year for the 2025-26 Season.

The 22-year-old Legkov finished the season with 91 points, good for fourth overall in league scoring and tops among rookies. His 38 goals tied for fifth in the league and his 53 assists was seventh, while both of those totals also led league rookies for the category. Legkov also tied for fourth in the FPHL with seven game-winning goals, again leading all rookies in that department.

Acquired in a trade from the Danbury Hat Tricks on January 5, 2026, Legkov put up 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points in just 30 games with Pee Dee. He helped ignite a second-half run that has seen the IceCats push all the way to the Commissioner's Cup Finals against the Binghamton Black Bears, which begins at Florence Center this Friday and Saturday Night.

Legkov currently leads all playoff scorers with 10 points on three goals and seven assists. His seven assists is also tied for the league lead in that category for the postseason.

From the entire IceCats organization, congratulations Alex!

Pee Dee will host the Binghamton Black Bears in Game One of the Commissioner's Cup Finals on Friday night, and Game Two on Saturday night, with both games starting at 7:15 pm. The series is a best-of-five and regardless of the outcome this weekend, these are guaranteed to be the final home games at Florence Center this season. Games Three through Five (if nec.) will be played on the road in Binghamton, NY next week Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office, and online at TicketMaster.com. It's a WHITEOUT NIGHT so be sure to wear your white and support your IceCats as they go for the title this weekend!

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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