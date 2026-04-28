IceCats Commissioner's Cup Final Talking Points and Info

Published on April 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Talking Points for the series:

Fans are asked to wear white as both home games will be a White Out!

Parking is free as always, and the food truck rodeo at Florence Center should provide fans with even more awesome tailgating options!

Tickets are on sale through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com. TM is linked directly to our ticket page so you may copy and paste.

Although game time is 7:15 pm we are asking fans to arrive early as we expect a massive crowd and want to be sure everyone has time to find their seats.

Exclusive Commissioner's Cup Merchandise will be available at the game and online at PeeDeeMerch.com. There is also an exclusive Continental Division Champions shirt now on sale as well!

Forward Alex Legkov (LEG-kov) has been selected as the FPHL Rookie of the Year after finishing fourth in league scoring with 91 points, while his 38 goals tied for fifth and 53 assists was seventh in the league. All of those offensive categories were #1 among rookies. Legkov also tied for fourth in the league with seven game-winning goals, again topping all rookies in that category.

Pee Dee played two games in Binghamton against the Black Bears in the regular season, splitting the weekend series. The IceCats lost 6-3 on Friday, January 23 but bounced back to shut out the Black Bears 4-0 on Saturday, the FIRST TIME EVER Binghamton had been shut out on its home ice!

Binghamton has never played in Pee Dee, this will be the first appearance of the Black Bears this season.

Pee Dee is becoming known as the "Cardiac Cats" after two last-minute comebacks this weekend on the road against Columbus. Trailing by a goal on Friday and facing elimination, Dominiks Marcinkevics (mar-sin-KEV-icks) scored the tying goal with only 25.2 seconds left in overtime to keep the season alive, and Pee Dee won in overtime on a goal by Vadim Frolov (vah-DEEM FRO-lahv) [who earlier in the week on Wednesday welcomed his first child, Jaxson, into the world]. The very next night in a winner-take-all Game Three, Houston Wilson tied the game with a six-on-four power play goal with just 1:01 left in regulation. Wilson then won the game in overtime just 1:14 in, tipping in a Jake Hamilton point shot and completing the hat trick to send the IceCats to the Final.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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