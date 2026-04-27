Cardiac Cats Heading to Commissioner's Cup Final

Published on April 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Houston Wilson completed the hat trick by tipping in a Jake Hamilton shot from the left point to give the Pee Dee IceCats a dramatic, series-clinching 4-3 overtime win on Sunday.

The goal capped an epic game from Wilson, who also scored twice on the power play in regulation including a goal with just 1:01 left in regulation to force the overtime.

As they did the night before, Pee Dee scored early to grab a 1-0 lead on a Patriks Marcinkevics goal at 3:15. Wilson followed with his first power play goal at 6:52 to put the IceCats ahead 2-0.

Then Columbus would rally, scoring three straight power play goals in a span of 2:35 including two five-on-three markers to take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

That set the stage for Wilson's dramatic game-tying and game-winning goals, sending Pee Dee to the Commissioner's Cup Final against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Notes:

Wilson't hat trick was the first in IceCats post-season history. The IceCats scored game-tying goals with the goaltender pulled in Game Two and Three to force overtime both games, winning in overtime both nights. Pee Dee's power play goals were their first man advantage goals of the playoffs. The IceCats finished 2-for-7 on the night. Breandan Colgan made 27 saves for his fourth win of the playoffs. Wilson's game-winning goal was reviewed, pausing the celebration for the IceCats briefly. Columbus has now won the first game and lost the last two of the Continental Division Final four consecutive years. Wilson and Marcinkevics are now tied with Binghamton's CJ Stubbs for the league lead in playoff goals with five each.

Game One and Two of the Commissioner's Cup Final will be played in Florence on Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm. Tickets are on sale starting Monday at noon through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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