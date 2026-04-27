FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on April 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Sunday, April 26, 2026.

View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

PORT HURON PROWLERS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Black Bears Claim Third Consecutive Empire Division

By Cole Parenti

Binghamton, NY - The series was on the line between the Prowlers and Black Bears as they faced off in a winner-take-all Game 3. The Black Bears were looking to bounce back after a tough loss the night before.

Port Huron struck first after a misdirected puck in front deflected off a Black Bears skate and found the back of the net. Both teams pushed hard for the remainder of the period, but neither was able to add to the score.

The second period was a hard-fought battle, with each team generating quality chances. The Black Bears had a goal called back due to an offside, but it sparked momentum. Just seconds later, Mac Jansen found the back of the net to even the score and send the crowd into a frenzy. With the game-and series-hanging in the balance, both teams headed to the locker room tied.

Binghamton began the third period on the power play and quickly gained a two-man advantage as Port Huron's aggressive play led to penalties. Capitalizing on the opportunity, Mac Jansen scored again-his third goal of the series-to give the Black Bears a lead they would not relinquish.

With a 2-1 victory, the Black Bears secured the series and punched their ticket to a third consecutive Commissioner's Cup Finals appearance.

Dominik Tmej was outstanding in net, making 21 saves on 22 shots for Binghamton, while Reid Cooper was also impressive for Port Huron, stopping 36 of 38 shots.

The Black Bears now await the winner of the Ice Cats and River Dragons to determine their opponent in the 2026 Finals.

PEE DEE ICECATS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS SEASON ENDS AT THE HANDS OF PEE DEE, 4-3 IN OVERTIME

By Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Pee Dee IceCats by a 4-3 final in overtime on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trevor Babin got the start in net once again for Columbus, while Breandan Colgan was between the pipes for Pee Dee.

Pee Dee opened the scoring in the first period when Patriks Marcinkevics found the back of the net off a setup from Timur Rasulov, giving the visitors an early edge.

The IceCats added to their lead in the second period as Houston Wilson scored from a sharp angle, with assists credited to Jake Hamilton and Nick Gullo, pushing the advantage to two goals.

Columbus responded in a big way during the middle frame, erupting for three power play goals to take control of the game. Josh Colten got things started, Kirk Underwood followed with another, and Colten struck again for his second of the night to give the River Dragons a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

In the final frame, the IceCats answered back on the man advantage. Houston Wilson netted his second goal of the night, finishing off a play from Alexander Legkov and Dominiks Marcinkevics to even the score at three.

Overtime proved decisive as Wilson completed the hat trick at the top of the crease, tipping home the game winner. Jake Hamilton and Nicholas Magill-Diaz picked up the assists on the play.

Babin turned aside 33 shots in the loss for Columbus, while Colgan made 27 saves for Pee Dee in the victory.

CARDIAC CATS ADVANCE WITH OT STUNNER

By Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Houston Wilson completed the hat trick by tipping in a Jake Hamilton shot from the left point to give the Pee Dee IceCats a dramatic, series-clinching 4-3 overtime win on Sunday.

The goal capped an epic game from Wilson, who also scored twice on the power play in regulation including a goal with just 1:01 left in regulation to force the overtime.

As they did the night before, Pee Dee scored early to grab a 1-0 lead on a Patriks Marcinkevics goal at 3:15. Wilson followed with his first power play goal at 6:52 to put the IceCats ahead 2-0.

Then Columbus would rally, scoring three straight power play goals in a span of 2:35 including two five-on-three markers to take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

That set the stage for Wilson's dramatic game-tying and game-winning goals, sending Pee Dee to the Commissioner's Cup Final against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Notes:

Wilson't hat trick was the first in IceCats post-season history.

The IceCats scored game-tying goals with the goaltender pulled in Game Two and Three to force overtime both games, winning in overtime both nights.

Pee Dee's power play goals were their first man advantage goals of the playoffs. The IceCats finished 2-for-7 on the night.

Breandan Colgan made 27 saves for his fourth win of the playoffs.

Wilson's game-winning goal was reviewed, pausing the celebration for the IceCats briefly.

Columbus has now won the first game and lost the last two of the Continental Division Final four consecutive years.

Wilson and Marcinkevics are now tied with Binghamton's CJ Stubbs for the league lead in playoff goals with five each.

Game One and Two of the Commissioner's Cup Final will be played in Florence on Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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