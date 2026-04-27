River Dragons Defeated 4-3 in Overtime

Published on April 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Pee Dee IceCats by a 4-3 final in overtime on Sunday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trevor Babin got the start in net once again for Columbus, while Breandan Colgan was between the pipes for Pee Dee.

Pee Dee opened the scoring in the first period when Patriks Marcinkevics found the back of the net off a setup from Timur Rasulov, giving the visitors an early edge.

The IceCats added to their lead in the second period as Houston Wilson scored from a sharp angle, with assists credited to Jake Hamilton and Nick Gullo, pushing the advantage to two goals.

Columbus responded in a big way during the middle frame, erupting for three power play goals to take control of the game.

Josh Colten got things started, Kirk Underwood followed with another, and then Alex Storjohann struck to give the River Dragons a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

In the final frame, the IceCats answered back on the man advantage. Houston Wilson netted his second goal of the night, finishing off a play from Alexander Legkov and Dominiks Marcinkevics to even the score at three.

Overtime proved decisive as Wilson completed the hat trick, tipping home the game winner. Jake Hamilton and Nicholas Magill-Diaz picked up the assists on the play.

Babin turned aside 33 shots in the loss for Columbus, while Colgan made 27 saves for Pee Dee in the victory.

As a result of this game, the Pee Dee IceCats will take on the Binghamton Black Bears in the Commissioner's Cup Final.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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