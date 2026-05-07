Tyler Barrow Named 2025-26 FPHL Most Valuable Player

Published on May 7, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release









Columbus River Dragons forward Tyler Barrow

(Columbus River Dragons) Columbus River Dragons forward Tyler Barrow(Columbus River Dragons)

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that forward Tyler Barrow has been named the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Most Valuable Player for the 2025-26 season following a historic first year in the league.

Barrow, 28, led the FPHL in scoring during a dominant offensive campaign, recording 42 goals and 70 assists for 112 points in 54 regular season games. His 112 points not only paced the league, but also made him the only player in the FPHL to surpass the 100-point mark this season. The Massapequa, New York native becomes the first River Dragon to win the league MVP award since Justin MacDonald earned the honor in 2024.

"The league MVP is an incredible honor, and I'm truly grateful to have won it," Tyler Barrow said. "I couldn't have done it without the support of my teammates, coaches, and the entire staff in Columbus who believed in me and helped me every step of the way."

Barrow established himself as one of the league's most complete players, combining elite scoring with a physical, two-way game. He posted a 22-game point streak, tied Patriks Marcinkevics for the league lead in goals, and contributed in all situations with 10 power-play goals, two shorthanded goals, and three game-winners for the River Dragons.

"Tyler is one of the most intelligent players on the ice," Head Coach Jerome "Boom-Boom" Bechard said. "When you combine his skating ability with his skill set, he becomes a truly dangerous player every time he's out there. He had an incredible season, but a lot of credit also goes to his teammates, who did the little things and created opportunities that allowed him to play his game and be successful."

The MVP honor caps off an impressive first FPHL season for Barrow, who joined the River Dragons with extensive professional experience across North America and Europe. Prior to arriving in Columbus, Barrow played for the Hammer Eisbären in Germany's Oberliga Nord, the Fayetteville Marksmen and Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL, the Liège Bulldogs of Belgium's CEHL, DVTK Jegesmedvék of Hungary's Erste Liga, and the Manchester Storm of the EIHL in England. During his SPHL career with Fayetteville and Peoria, Barrow totaled 97 points on 40 goals and 57 assists in 89 games. During the 2023-24 season with Fayetteville, he served as an alternate captain and recorded 41 points in 39 games.

Before turning professional, Barrow played four collegiate seasons at Wilkes University, where he registered 132 points on 52 goals and 80 assists in 88 career games. His collegiate honors included USCHO Rookie of the Year, two MAC Offensive Player of the Year awards, and four consecutive First Team All-Conference selections.

"Congratulations to Tyler on an incredible season and a well-deserved League MVP honor," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop said. "Tyler's work ethic, leadership, and consistency set the standard every single night. This award is a reflection of the impact he had on our team and the respect he earned across the league. We're proud of everything he accomplished this season."

Barrow's MVP season adds another major accomplishment to an already decorated hockey résumé and further solidifies his place among the top players in the FPHL during the 2025-26 campaign.

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

Tyler Barrow Named 2025-26 FPHL Most Valuable Player - Columbus River Dragons

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