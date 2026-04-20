River Dragons Announce Second Round Playoff Dates

Published on April 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons are headed to the Continental Division Finals! In the second round, the club will face the Pee Dee IceCats in a best of three series for a chance at the Commissioner's Cup.

The series begins Wednesday, April 22 at the Florence Center, with puck drop set for 7:15 PM. Game two will shift Columbus on Saturday at 7:05 PM EDT, and if needed, game three will also be played in Columbus on Sunday, April 26 at 6:05 PM EDT.

There is nothing like playoff hockey. Reserve your spot at the Lair.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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