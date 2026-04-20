IceCats Announce Continental Division Final Schedule

Published on April 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats will host Game One of the Continental Division Final this Wednesday, April 22 at 7:05 pm against the Columbus River Dragons.

Wear your blue on Wednesday! The IceCats will once again host a blue-out at home, and asks all fans coming to the game to wear blue and cheer on the team as the playoff run continues.

The Continental Division Final is a best-of-three series, with Game Two on Saturday in Columbus at 7:05 pm ET and Game Three (if necessary) on Sunday at 6:05 pm ET.

The winner of this series will advance to face the winner of the Port Huron Prowlers vs. Binghamton Black Bears series for the Commissioner's Cup, the FPHL's ultimate prize.

Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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