IceCats Advance, Sweep Athens Behind Offensive Barrage

Published on April 18, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats completed a two-game sweep of the Athens Rock Lobsters with a 7-2 win at Florence Center on Saturday night.

Elijah Wilson and Alex Legkov scored twice to pace the offense while Patriks Marcinkevics had a goal and three assists. Houston Wilson also notched a goal and two assists as 10 different IceCats posted at least a point in the win.

Breandan Colgan once again earned the win, making 42 saves on 44 shots against. For the series, Colgan stopped 87-of-91 shots for a 2.00 GAA and .956 save precentage.

With a chance to put the series away on home ice in the team's first playoff home game, Pee Dee raced out to a 3-0 lead on goals by Elijah Wilson, Houston Wilson and Drew Welsch.

Garret Milan brought Athens within a goal in the second, but Elijah Wilson scored his second of the game to put the lead back to three goals before intermission.

In the third period the IceCats put the game away on a pair of goals from Legkov sandwiched around Marcinkevic's third goal of the playoffs.

Notes:

The IceCats set a new single-game playoff attendance record with a crowd of 5,725 fans at Florence Center. Pee Dee scored 15 goals in two games against the Rock Lobsters after only scoring seven and eight goals in a game once each during the regular season. Alex Legkov led all scorers in the series with three goals and six assists for nine points in two games.

The IceCats now await the winner of Sunday's Game Three between the Columbus River Dragons and Monroe Moccasins. Next round game dates and times will be announced once the team's opponent is known.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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