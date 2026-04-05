Pee Dee Punches Post-Season Pass

Published on April 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats clinched a playoff berth with a 5-2 win over the Twin City Thunderbirds on Saturday night at Florence Center.

Timur Rasulov's first goal of the season couldn't have come at a better time, as his tip-in of a Domenic Della Civita point shot with 30 seconds remaining in the second period broke a 2-2 tie and stood up for the game winner.

Patriks Marcinkevics scored twice in the third period, his 40th and 41st of the season, to ice the win for Pee Dee. Charlie Bedard and Dennis Zaichyk also scored to help Breandan Colgan's 15-save performance earn the win.

With the victory, the IceCats clinch a playoff berth in the team's inaugural season and will finish fourth in the Continental Division regardless of the results of next weekend's regular season finale in Columbus. Pee Dee will face either the Athens Rock Lobsters or Monroe Moccasins, depending on who finishes first in the Continental.

Single game playoff seats will go on sale Friday, April 10 through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com. Game date and time will be announced once opponent is known.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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