April 4 IceCats Update

Published on March 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







APRIL 4 VS. TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS 7:15 pm ET

The game is Star Wars Night and Fan Appreciation Night presented by SouthCo. There is a special ticket code for TicketMaster.com to support ALS of South Carolina. Just use promo code HITMAN at checkout online. There will be special a special Star Wars theme to the entire evening, and fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters! It is also Fan Appreciation Night! We are giving away tons of prizes, including a 65" 4k TV and from sponsors such as: Athletic Cheer Force, Express Oil Change, Orange Theory Fitness, X Gen Cryo, Hertz Car Rental, Monster Jam, Scrubby's Car Wash, Smiling Skull Disc Golf, SwampFox Jiu Jitsu And More! There will also be signed team merchandise and gear given away. The IceCats has already broken the FPHL's single season attendance record, and this game will add to the record-breaking total for the season. Playoff tickets are on sale now for season ticket holders, with single game seats for playoffs on sale soon.

PLAYOFF CLINCHING INFORMATION

Heading into the weekend, the Pee Dee IceCats "magic number" is seven points to clinch a playoff spot. If Pee Dee wins both games this weekend, they will clinch a Commissioner's Cup playoff berth and lock out the Twin City Thunderbirds. Any combination of wins by Pee Dee and losses by Twin City reduces that total. The FPHL awards three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime or shootout win, and a single point for a loss in overtime or a shootout.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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