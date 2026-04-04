IceCats Lose, 4-2, at Twin City

Published on April 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 after the first, Pee Dee ralleid to take a 2-1 lead on goals by Patriks Marcinkevics and Dennis Zaichyk halfway through the second period.

But the Thunderbirds would post three unanswered goals for the win and a critical three points as they seek to overtake the IceCats for the fourth and final playoff position with only three games remaining.

The two teams rematch Saturday night for the final home game of the IceCats regular season at 7:15 pm. It's Fan Appreciation Night presented by SouthCo with giveaways including a 65" 4k TV, and prizes from several IceCats sponsors. Plus, its Star Wars Night! Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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