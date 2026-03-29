Pee Dee Blanked by Bobcats

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats shut out the Pee Dee IceCats 4-0 on Saturday night to complete the weekend series sweep.

Despite the losses on the weekend, Pee Dee's magic number to clinch a playoff spot was reduced from 11 points to seven as the Twin City Thunderbirds managed only two of a possible six points on the weekend.

Greg Hussey made 34 saves for his first shutout of the year while Filip Hlavac led the offense with a goal and an assist.

Jake Cox made his IceCats debut in the game, and rookie Ivan Kulagin made his professional debut in the game.

Up next for Pee Dee is a critical home-and-home series against the Carolina Thunderbirds, including the final home game of the season on April 4. The game is Star Wars Night, benefitting ALS of South Carolina. It is also Fan Appreciation Night presented by SouthCo. Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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