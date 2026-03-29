Columbus Survives Monroe Comeback, Win, 5-4, in Overtime

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons edged the Monroe Moccasins in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, securing a 5-4 overtime victory at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trevor Babin got the start between the pipes for Columbus, while Chris Branch was given the nod for the visiting Moccasins.

Columbus opened the scoring early, as FPHL leading goal scorer Tyler Barrow found the back of the net. Scott Docherty and Alex Storjohann picked up the assists on Barrow's tally, giving the River Dragons an early advantage.

Riding the momentum, Brad Fortin, fresh off a four-point performance on home ice the night before, extended the lead with a perfectly placed shot from the far circle, putting Columbus up by two.

The River Dragons took control in the second period, chasing Branch from the net after striking twice on the power play. Kyle Moore netted the first, assisted by Barrow and Ryan Hunter. Moments later, Hunter added one of his own with help from Kirk Underwood and Barrow, marking his league-leading 17th power-play goal of the season and pushing the lead to 4-0.

But Monroe refused to go quietly.

The Moccasins mounted an impressive comeback, rattling off four unanswered goals to erase the deficit and force overtime for the second consecutive game.

Hagen Moe led the charge with two goals, while Jared Christy and Austin Pick also found the scoresheet, earning Monroe a hard-fought point in the Continental Division standings.

In overtime, Columbus capitalized on a crucial power-play opportunity midway through the extra frame. Kirk Underwood, just one game removed from becoming the franchise's all-time leader in games played, delivered the game-winner, sealing a thrilling victory on home ice.

"We put in a great effort tonight and it was a great game overall," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "We felt like we deserved that one. We had to battle through some tough, questionable calls, but the guys stuck with it and absolutely earned this win."

The River Dragons will be back it next Friday at 8:05PM EST on the road in Monroe, Louisiana. Coverage of the contest begins 30-minutes prior to puck drop.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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