River Dragons Announce First Round Playoff Dates

Published on April 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons are headed to the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs! In the first round, they will face the Monroe Moccasins in a best of three series.

The postseason opens Friday, April 17 at the Columbus Civic Center with puck drop set for 7:35 PM. Game two shifts to Monroe on Saturday at 8:05 PM EDT, and if needed, game three will be played at Monroe Sunday at 5:05 PM EDT.

There is nothing like playoff hockey. Reserve your spot at the Lair.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

River Dragons Announce First Round Playoff Dates - Columbus River Dragons

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