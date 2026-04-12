Thunderbirds Complete Season with Thrilling Win over Bobcats

Published on April 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Twin City Thunderbirds completed the 2025-2026 season with a thrilling come-from-behind 5-3 victory Saturday night against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena. Twin City netted five unanswered goals, and ended the Bobcats' ten-game winning streak in the win. The Thunderbirds finished the season in 5th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings, and posted an overall record of 26-29-1.

Michael Mercurio opened the scoring for the Bobcats just over one minute into Saturday's battle. Mercurio's goal was netted even-strength, and was assisted by Nikita Kozyrev. Jordan Rosenbaum scored another goal for Blue Ridge at 5:39 of the opening period. Rosenbaum's goal gave the Bobcats a two-goal lead in the matchup, and was assisted by Danny Martin. The final scoring play of Saturday's opening period was netted by Nikita Kozyrev just over six minutes into the matchup. The goal was scored even-strength, and was assisted by Demid Podrezov and Michael Mercurio. Following the Bobcats' third scoring play of the opening period, Boris Babik replaced Chad Purdy in goal for the Thunderbirds. Purdy made two saves on five shots in just over six minutes of playing time during Saturday's season finale. Twin City was outshot by a 12-7 margin during the 1st period, and trailed by three goals entering the 2nd period.

Roman Kraemer netted the lone goal of Saturday's middle period to put Twin City on the scoreboard. Kraemer's goal was assisted by Nate Keeley, and was scored with less than three minutes to play in the period. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 13-12 margin during the 2nd period, and entered the 3rd period trailing by two goals.

The Thunderbirds' final period of the 2025-2026 season included four consecutive goals to shock the Bobcats. Kayson Gallant scored an even-strength goal just over three minutes into the 3rd period for Twin City. Gallant's goal was assisted by Jack Johansen and Roman Kraemer. Jan Salak scored twenty-two seconds later to bring the game to a 3-3 tie. Salak's goal was assisted by Jon Buttitta. Roman Kraemer netted his second goal of the night, and team-leading 29th goal of the season with less than four minutes to play to give the Thunderbirds a one-goal advantage in the rivalry matchup. Kraemer's goal was scored on the powerplay, and was assisted by Kayson Gallant. The final goal of Twin City's season was scored into an empty net by Jack Johansen. Johansen's goal was netted with forty-seconds to play, and was assisted by Chris Mott. The goal sealed a 5-3 road victory for Twin City. The Thunderbirds and the Bobcats each recorded thirteen shots on net during the final period, and the Bobcats held a 38-32 shots on goal advantage during the game.

Boris Babik recorded the win in goal for Twin City in a 33-save-on-33-shot effort. Babik ended the season as the league's saves leader, with 1,532 on the year. His final record in net for the Thunderbirds during the 2025-2026 season was 21-24-1. Anthony Shrum dropped the game in net for Blue Ridge in a 27-save-on-31-shot effort.

Roman Kraemer was named the 1st Star of Saturday night's game, with teammate Kayson Gallant collecting 3rd Star honors. Blue Ridge's Nikita Kozyrev was selected as the 2nd Star of the game.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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