Thunderbirds Announce Departure of Head Coach Harrison

Published on April 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds organization has announced today, that following a comprehensive evaluation of the team's current direction, the decision has been made to part ways with Head Coach Steve Harrison.

Coach Harrison has served the Thunderbirds with professionalism and dedication for the past three seasons. During his tenure, he contributed significantly to the development of players and helped establish a strong foundation for the organization both on and off the ice.

"We are sincerely appreciative of Harry's commitment, leadership, and contributions to the Twin City Thunderbirds. Decisions of this nature are never made lightly; however, we believe this change is in the best long-term interest of the organization". The Twin City Thunderbirds extend their gratitude to Coach Harrison for his service and wish him continued success in his future endeavors within the hockey community". - Twin City Thunderbirds Hockey Club

Further updates regarding the team's coaching staff will be announced early next week.

For news, and more information on the Twin City Thunderbirds, visit www.twincitythunderbirds.com. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

Thunderbirds Announce Departure of Head Coach Harrison - Twin City Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.