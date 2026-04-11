Game Preview: Thunderbirds Set for Final Game of Season

Published on April 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for tonight's final game of the 2025-2026 season. The Thunderbirds are on the road to face off against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena. Puck drop for tonight's game between the Thunderbirds and the Bobcats is scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

Twin City (25-29-1) enters the final game of the season following a one-goal loss on home ice for Fan Appreciation Night last night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Roman Kraemer, Connor Craig, and Jan Salak each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds during last night's contest. Boris Babik made 46 saves on 50 shots and dropped to 20-24-0-1 on the 2025-2026 season in net for Twin City. The Thunderbirds have won five of eleven games played against the Bobcats entering tonight's final game of the season. Twin City has posted a 5-5-0 record over the last ten games, and has locked up a 5th place finish in this year's Continental Division standings. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering tonight's game include Zach White (27), Roman Kraemer (27), Kayson Gallant (21), Jan Salak (20), and Jon Buttitta (13). Zach White was called up by the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles earlier today, and will not be in the lineup for tonight's game.

Blue Ridge (32-20-3) enters tonight's final game of the regular season on a ten-game winning streak. The Bobcats posted a 4-3 road win over the Thunderbirds last night, and will finish the year as the 3rd place team in the FPHL's Empire Division standings. Danny Martin, Jordan Rosenbaum, Denver Craig, and Carson Gallagher each netted a goal for Blue Ridge during last night's battle. Greg Hussey made 40 saves on 43 shots and improved to 6-0-0 on the season in goal for the Bobcats. Scoring leaders for Blue Ridge entering tonight's final game of the regular season include Nick Stuckless (29), Danny Martin (27), Justin Daly (20), Nikita Kozyrev (19), Brandon Reller (14), and Michael Mercurio (12). The Bobcats will return to action Wednesday in a home game against the Port Huron Prowlers in the organization's opening game of the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

The Thunderbirds are now accepting season ticket renewals for the 2026-2027 season, giving fans the opportunity to lock in current pricing before rates increase on May 1st. Season ticket holders can take advantage of significant savings by renewing before the April 30th deadline, with full-season packages starting as low as $315 in the White Zone and premium seating options available across Gold, Red, and Blue zones. Half-season plans are also available, offering flexible and affordable ways to stay connected to all the action at the arena. Renewing early not only guarantees your seat location, but also ensures you receive the best available pricing ahead of the upcoming increase. A 20% deposit is required to secure your seats for next season, making it easy to reserve your spot while planning ahead. Contact Vice President of Business Operations Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com to renew or for more information.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:30pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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