River Dragons Slay Moccasins 4-2 in Game Three

Published on April 19, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







MONROE, LA - The Columbus River Dragons secured their spot in the second round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Monroe Moccasins on Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

The contest began as a defensive battle, remaining scoreless through the first twenty minutes. Monroe held a slight edge in shots, 12 to 9, during an opening frame defined by physical play. The officials stayed busy as nine combined penalties were whistled in the period, with eight resulting from a single multi-player skirmish.

Monroe opened the scoring in the second period when Tucker Scantlebury beat Trevor Babin with a high-velocity shot to the glove side. Columbus responded swiftly as Kyle Moore netted two goals to give the River Dragons the lead. Alex Storjohann and Tyler Barrow provided the assists on both of Moore's tallies.

The River Dragons entered the third period leading 2 to 1 but faced an early penalty kill. Monroe capitalized on the opportunity as Kyler Matthews scored from distance to tie the game at 2 to 2.

However, the momentum shifted back to Columbus during a subsequent Monroe power play. Captain Kirk Underwood broke out on a rush with Alex Storjohann and buried a clutch shorthanded goal to reclaim the lead.

Brad Fortin solidified the win with an empty net goal late in the third, ensuring Columbus moves on to the next round of the postseason.

Trevor Babin earned the victory in net, remarkably playing his third game in three nights. Tyler Masternak took the loss for Monroe following his shutout performance on Friday.

"That was one gutsy win for the group," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "Mike Winn got dinged up and kept battling! Trevor Babin was phenomenal once again, and Kirk Underwood comes up big when it matters most. Then we laid it all on the line, blocked shots, and slammed the door to ice the game."

Columbus will take on the Pee Dee IceCats in another best of three series with the schedule to be determined.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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