Columbus Blanked by Monroe in Game Two, Fall 3-0

Published on April 19, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







MONROE, LA. - The Columbus River Dragons were defeated by the Monroe Moccasins by a final score 3-0 on Saturday night, at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana.

Trevor Babin received the nod in net for Columbus, while on the other side of the ice for Monroe was Tyler Masternak.

Andrew Bellant scored the opening goal of the game after a wild sequence. Kyle Moore got clipped up high in the defensive zone and was laid out. After getting his wits about him, he tried to defend the play, but Tucker Scantlebury hit the crossbar, and Bellant picked up the loose change for the goal.

Monroe extended their advantage early in the second period, as Jared Christy battled at the top of the crease, hacking and whacking at Trevor Babin before finally forcing the puck through to make it a two goal game.

The Moccasins struck again just 42 seconds later, as Hagen Moe, who scored seven goals against Columbus during the regular season, finished off a rush by beating Babin glove side to extend the lead.

Babin made 42 saves in the loss for Columbus, while Masternak earned the victory for Monroe, denying all 39 bids to his cage.

Don't miss tonight's contest as the club takes on Monroe Moccasins in a win or go home Game 3 of the opening round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs, with puck drop set for 5:05PM EDT. Tune in 30 minutes early on the club's YouTube for pregame coverage!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

Columbus Blanked by Monroe in Game Two, Fall 3-0 - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.