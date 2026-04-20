FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on April 19, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Sunday, April 19, 2026.

View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MONROE MOCCASINS

RIVER DRAGONS ELIMINATE MOCCASINS WITH 4-2 WIN IN GAME 3

By Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins saw their season come to an end Sunday afternoon, falling 4-2 to the Columbus River Dragons in a decisive Game 3 at the Monroe Civic Center.

With the win, Columbus advances to the second round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs and will face the Pee Dee Ice Cats, while Monroe is eliminated following a hard-fought three-game series.

After a scoreless opening period, Monroe broke through early in the second when Tucker Scantlebury gave the Moccasins a 1-0 lead at 5:23, finishing a setup from Carlos Fornaris.

Columbus responded 31 seconds later as Kyle Moore tied the game at 5:54, then struck again at 8:46 to give the River Dragons a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

Monroe answered quickly to start the final frame, as Kyler Matthews snapped one from the blueline on the power play just 19 seconds in to even the game at 2-2, with assists from Fornaris and Jared Christy.

The turning point came midway through the third period when Columbus capitalized with a shorthanded goal. Kirk Underwood scored at 6:31 to give the River Dragons a 3-2 lead.

Bradley Fortin added an empty-net goal at 18:12 to seal the victory and send Columbus to the next round. Monroe outshot Columbus 37-27, including a 12-9 edge in the opening period, but was unable to find the equalizer late despite sustained pressure.

The win marked Columbus' first victory at the Civic Center this season. The Moccasins finished the year 7-2-2 against the River Dragons.

Despite the result, Monroe forced a winner-take-all Game 3 after responding with a shutout victory in Game 2, but ultimately fell short in the deciding contest. The loss brings the Moccasins' season to a close, while Columbus will continue its playoff run next week against Pee Dee.

RIVER DRAGONS SLAY MOCCASINS IN GAME 3 TO ADVANCE TO COMMISSIONER'S CUP SEMIFINALS

By Liam Gotimer

Monroe, LA - The Columbus River Dragons secured their spot in the second round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Monroe Moccasins on Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

The contest began as a defensive battle, remaining scoreless through the first twenty minutes. Monroe held a slight edge in shots, 12 to 9, during an opening frame defined by physical play. The officials stayed busy as nine combined penalties were whistled in the period, with eight resulting from a single multi-player skirmish.

Monroe opened the scoring in the second period when Tucker Scantlebury beat Trevor Babin with a high-velocity shot to the glove side. Columbus responded swiftly as Kyle Moore netted two goals to give the River Dragons the lead. Alex Storjohann and Tyler Barrow provided the assists on both of Moore's tallies.

The River Dragons entered the third period leading 2 to 1 but faced an early penalty kill. Monroe capitalized on the opportunity as Kyler Matthews scored from distance to tie the game at 2 to 2.

However, the momentum shifted back to Columbus during a subsequent Monroe power play. Captain Kirk Underwood broke out on a rush with Alex Storjohann and buried a clutch shorthanded goal to reclaim the lead.

Brad Fortin solidified the win with an empty net goal late in the third, ensuring Columbus moves on to the next round of the postseason.

Trevor Babin earned the victory in net, remarkably playing his third game in three nights. Tyler Masternak took the loss for Monroe following his shutout performance on Friday.

Columbus will take on the Pee Dee IceCats in another best of three series with the schedule to be determined.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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