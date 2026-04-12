Dragons Battle But Fall 2-1 in Overtime to IceCats

Published on April 12, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons were edged by the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trevor Babin earned the start in goal for Columbus, while Breandan Colgan got the nod for Pee Dee. Both goaltenders were sharp from the opening puck drop, keeping the game scoreless through the first period. Columbus held a slight 12-9 edge in shots on goal during the opening frame.

The River Dragons broke through at 13:21 of the second period when Kirk Underwood scored at even strength. Ryan Hunter picked up the assist on the play, giving Columbus a 1-0 lead after a hard-fought stretch.

Pee Dee answered later in the period on the power play. Drew Welsch found the back of the net with help from Benjamin Pizzimenti to even the score at 1-1 and carry the momentum into the third.

Neither side was able to break the tie in regulation, sending the game to overtime. In the extra period, Domenic Della Civita delivered the game-winning goal to lift the IceCats to a 2-1 victory.

Colgan earned the win in net for Pee Dee, while Babin was tagged with the loss for Columbus after a strong effort between the pipes.

The River Dragons are headed to the playoffs, taking on Monroe! Game one is set for Friday, April 17 at the Civic Center with puck drop at 7:35PM.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

Dragons Battle But Fall 2-1 in Overtime to IceCats - Columbus River Dragons

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