Columbus Shows Grit in Defeat, Late Call Looms Large

Published on April 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







MONROE, LA. - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Monroe Moccasins 6-4 on Friday night at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana.

Tyler Roy tended the crease for the visiting River Dragons, while Chris Branch got the starting nod between the pipes for Monroe.

Monroe wasted little time asserting themselves, striking first at 4:39 of the opening period. Jared Christy positioned himself perfectly at the backdoor and finished off a beautifully timed, tape-to-tape feed from Dean Balsamo, capping off a crisp offensive sequence that set the tone early for the home side.

Columbus answered almost immediately, showcasing their own offensive firepower. Brad Fortin put together an outstanding individual effort, navigating through traffic and beating Branch to even the score. Ryan Hunter and Nathaniel Mott picked up the assists on the equalizer, highlighting a quick and effective response from the River Dragons.

The visitors continued to press and were rewarded at 13:36 when they capitalized on the power play. Alexander Jmaeff found open ice and buried the go-ahead goal, with Brad Fortin adding his second point of the night alongside Josh Colten, giving Columbus a 2-1 advantage.

Monroe, however, refused to let the period slip away. With a man advantage of their own late in the frame, Casey Gerstein stepped up and delivered, finishing a well-constructed power-play sequence to knot the game at 2-2 heading into the first intermission. The equalizer provided a critical momentum boost for the Moccasins as the teams reset after an action-packed opening twenty minutes.

The second period brought more intensity, and once again Monroe found a way to edge ahead. Isaiah Frankel broke free on a clean breakaway and displayed excellent composure, slipping a smooth backhander past Roy to give the Moccasins a 3-2 lead. Dean Balsamo continued his strong playmaking night by recording another assist, while Kyler Matthews also contributed on the setup.

Columbus refused to back down and answered shortly after. Alexander Jmaeff netted his second goal of the game, driving toward the near post and tucking the puck home on the forehand. Brodie Thornton and Brad Fortin assisted on the play, as Fortin continued to be a central figure in the River Dragons' offensive production. The back-and-forth battle carried through the remainder of the period, with both teams generating chances but neither able to pull ahead before the second intermission.

Entering the third period tied, the tension inside the Monroe Civic Center reached another level. Casey Gerstein struck again for the Moccasins, notching his second goal of the night and briefly giving Monroe the edge. Columbus responded yet again, as Alex Storjohann answered with a timely goal to even the score at 4-4, setting the stage for a dramatic finish as regulation time began to wind down. Immediately after the goal, forward Scott Docherty destroyed Monroe's Casey Gerstein in a fight.

The turning point came late in the game when a controversial interference penalty was assessed to Columbus forward Kyle Moore. The call proved costly, as Monroe's power play unit took full advantage of the opportunity. Carlos Fornaris delivered the decisive moment, finding the back of the net for the game-winning goal with assists credited to Jared Christy and Kyler Matthews.

With Columbus pressing to equalize in the final minutes and Roy pulled for the extra attacker, Jared Christy sealed the outcome. At 18:37, he sent the puck into the empty net, securing his second goal of the night and putting the game firmly out of reach at 6-4.

Tyler Roy was tagged with the loss for Columbus despite several key stops throughout the contest, while Chris Branch earned the victory for Monroe with a composed effort in net during critical stretches.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow night in what promises to be another intense showdown, with puck drop scheduled for 8:05PM. Coverage begins 30-minutes prior to puck drop on the club's YouTube Channel!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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