Thunderbirds Travel to Florence for Battle with IceCats

Published on April 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







FLORENCE, S.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds travel to the Florence Center tonight for another battle with the Pee Dee IceCats following last night's 4-2 victory over the IceCats at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Twin City has closed the gap to Pee Dee in the standings. The Thunderbirds are only three points back of the IceCats entering tonight's game. Tonight's matchup has huge playoff implications, as the Thunderbirds can extend their postseason eligibility into the final week of the regular season with at least one point in the standings in tonight's road game against the IceCats. Puck drop for Twin City's road game against Pee Dee is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.

Twin City (25-27-1) won a game over Pee Dee for the eighth time this season in last night's two-goal victory on home ice. Kayson Gallant, Jiri Pestuka, Zach White, and Jan Salak each netted a goal for Twin City in the win. Boris Babik made 56 saves in net, the second-most in a single game this season. The Thunderbirds are 5-5-0 over the last ten games, and have three games remaining in the 2025-2026 regular season. Scoring leaders for Twin City following last night's 4-2 win over Pee Dee include Zach White (27), Roman Kraemer (25), and Kayson Gallant (21). The Thunderbirds will return home on Friday night for Fan Appreciation Night in a rivalry matchup against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Puck drop for Friday's final home game of the 2025-2026 regular season is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Pee Dee (24-25-4) returns home to host Twin City tonight following last night's two-goal loss at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Patriks Marcinkevics and Dzianis Zaichyk each scored a goal in last night's game for the IceCats. Parker Rutherford made 33 saves on 37 shots and dropped the decision in net for Pee Dee. The IceCats currently lead the Thunderbirds by three points for the final available playoff spot in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs, and also hold the Regulation Wins tiebreaker over Twin City. Pee Dee can clinch a spot in the postseason with a regulation win over Twin City at home tonight. Any other result would send the fight for the 4th spot in the division into the final week of the regular season. Scoring leaders for the IceCats entering the final three games of the regular season include Patriks Marcinkevics (39), Alexander Legkov (38), Elijah Wilson (19).

The Thunderbirds are now accepting season ticket renewals for the 2026-2027 season, giving fans the opportunity to lock in current pricing before rates increase on May 1st. Season ticket holders can take advantage of significant savings by renewing before the April 30th deadline, with full-season packages starting as low as $315 in the White Zone and premium seating options available across Gold, Red, and Blue zones. Half-season plans are also available, offering flexible and affordable ways to stay connected to all the action at the arena. Renewing early not only guarantees your seat location, but also ensures you receive the best available pricing ahead of the upcoming increase. A 20% deposit is required to secure your seats for next season, making it easy to reserve your spot while planning ahead. Contact Vice President of Business Operations Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com to renew or for more information.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:15pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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