Thunderbirds Drop Road Decision to IceCats

Published on April 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a 5-2 road decision to the Pee Dee IceCats Saturday night at the Florence Center. The loss eliminated Twin City from playoff contention for the 2026 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. Roman Kraemer and Jacob Schnapp scored goals for the Thunderbirds in the loss.

Roman Kraemer gave the Thunderbirds a one-goal lead at 6:03 of Saturday's opening period. Kraemer's goal was netted on the powerplay, and was assisted by Zach White and Kayson Gallant. Dzianis Zaichyk tied the game with an even-strength goal with less than five minutes to play in the 1st period. Elijah Wilson collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot by a 12-4 margin during Saturday's 1st period, and the 2nd period began in a 1-1 tie.

Charlie Bedard scored an even-strength goal at 4:30 of the 2nd period to give Pee Dee a 2-1 lead in the battle. Bedard's goal was assisted by Dzianis Zaichyk. Jacob Schnapp netted an unassisted goal at 9:33 of the middle period to tie the game at 2-2. The goal was scored shorthanded. The final scoring play of Saturday's 2nd period was from Pee Dee's Timur Rasulov. Rasulov's goal was scored with less than thirty seconds to play in the period, and was assisted by Domenic Della Civita. Twin City was outshot by a 15-5 margin during the 2nd period, and trailed by one goal entering the 3rd period of Saturday's matchup.

Patriks Marcinkevics netted back-to-back goals in the final five minutes of the game to give the IceCats a three-goal victory. The first goal was netted at 15:39 of the 3rd period, and the final goal was scored into an empty net with less than two minutes to play. Each team recorded 8 shots on net during the 3rd period, and Twin City was outshot by an overall margin of 35-17 during the matchup. The Thunderbirds fell to 25-28-1 on the 2025-2026 season in the loss.

Boris Babik dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 31-save-on-35-shot performance. Brendan Colgan won the game in goal for Pee Dee by making 18 saves on 20 shots during the battle.

The Thunderbirds have one final home game remaining in the 2025-2026 regular season. The Thunderbirds will host the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday, April 10th for Fan Appreciation Night. The battle will begin at 7:35pm ET. Tickets are still available, and may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.

The Thunderbirds are now accepting season ticket renewals for the 2026-2027 season, giving fans the opportunity to lock in current pricing before rates increase on May 1st. Season ticket holders can take advantage of significant savings by renewing before the April 30th deadline, with full-season packages starting as low as $315 in the White Zone and premium seating options available across Gold, Red, and Blue zones. Half-season plans are also available, offering flexible and affordable ways to stay connected to all the action at the arena. Renewing early not only guarantees your seat location, but also ensures you receive the best available pricing ahead of the upcoming increase. A 20% deposit is required to secure your seats for next season, making it easy to reserve your spot while planning ahead. Contact Vice President of Business Operations Joe Cangelosi at jcangelosi@tcbirds.com to renew or for more information.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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