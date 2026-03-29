Thunderbirds Win OT Thriller over Rock Lobsters

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds won an overtime thriller over the Athens Rock Lobsters Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena by the final score of 4-3. Kayson Gallant netted the overtime game-winning goal with less than three minutes remaining in the overtime to seal the victory for the Thunderbirds. Roman Kraemer netted two goals during regulation time, and Jon Buttitta also added a goal for the Twin City offense. Boris Babik backstopped the team in net, and the Thunderbirds posted two points in the standings with the victory. Twin City will return home to host the Pee Dee IceCats in a showdown at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Friday night.

Roman Kraemer gave Twin City the lead with less than seven minutes to play during Saturday's opening period. Kraemer's goal was his first of the game, and was assisted by Kayson Gallant and Zach White. The Thunderbirds outshot the Rock Lobsters by a 19-15 margin during the opening period, and carried a 1-0 lead into the 2nd period.

Eric Neiley netted a powerplay goal for Athens at 7:37 of the 2nd period to bring the game to a 1-1 tie. Neiley's goal was assisted by Gus Ford and Carter Shinkaruk. Roman Kraemer gave Twin City another lead in the matchup with his second goal of the game at 13:09 of the middle period. Kraemer's second goal of the matchup was scored on the powerplay, and was assisted by Connor Craig and Kayson Gallant. Twin City outshot Athens by a 12-8 margin during the 3rd period, and the Thunderbirds entered Saturday's 3rd period with a 2-1 lead in the battle.

Jon Buttitta gave Twin City a two-goal lead in the matchup ninety-six seconds into the 3rd period. Buttitta's goal was assisted by Dominic Dumas and Jan Salak. Athens responded with back-to-back scoring plays to tie the game at 3-3 and to force an overtime finish to the matchup. Jesse Lowell scored an even-strength goal at 9:16 of the period to cut into Twin City's lead. Devyn Mayea and Carter Shinkaruk each collected an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of regulation time was netted by Carter Shinkaruk with less than six minutes to play. The goal was assisted by Filip Virgili and Gus Ford. Athens outshot Twin City by a 15-14 margin during the 3rd period.

Kayson Gallant scored a breakaway goal at 2:02 of the overtime to give the Thunderbirds a thrilling 4-3 win in the matchup. Gallant's game-winning goal was assisted by James Farmer and Jacob Schnapp. Each team posted 3 shots on net during the overtime, and Twin City outshot Athens by a 48-31 margin overall during the battle. Twin City improved to 24-27-1 on the 2025-2026 regular season in the victory.

Boris Babik turned away 28 shots during the matchup, including all 3 during the overtime session to record the victory in goal for Twin City. William Lavalliere recorded the overtime loss in net for the Rock Lobsters in a 44-save-on-48-shot effort. Kayson Gallant was named the 1st Star of the Game, with teammates Roman Kraemer and Boris Babik earning 2nd and 3rd Star honors, respectively.

Saturday's game was Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Night, and was played in front of 2,606 fans at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

The Thunderbirds have two home games remaining in the 2025-2026 regular season. Twin City will return to action on Friday, April 3rd in a home matchup against the Pee Dee IceCats. The game will serve as the organization's First Responders Night, and will begin at 7:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds will host the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday, April 10th for Fan Appreciation Night. The battle will be Twin City's final home game of the regular season, and is also scheduled to begin at 7:35pm ET. Tickets to each of the Thunderbirds two remaining home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena are still available, and may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.

Twin City is currently offering a special ticket discount through FEVO to celebrate the historic double gold sweep in Milano Cortino for the United States Men's and Women's Hockey Teams. Three tiers of pricing (Gold, Silver, Bronze) are available. The Gold Tier includes two blue section tickets for $46, a nod to the United States' Men's team winning Gold at the Olympics for the first time in forty-six years. Silver Tier pricing includes two red section tickets for $33 in honor of United States Women's Captain Hillary Knight's team record of thirty-three points recorded in the Olympics. The Bronze Tier includes two white section tickets for $20.26, a nod to this year's historic performance by each United States hockey team in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. https://www.gofevo.com/group/Olympicdiscount

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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