Ford's Hat Trick Burns Former Flock in 6-2 Athens Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 6-2 Friday night at the Winston Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

It took just 12 seconds to find the opener in the contest, as Eric Neiley scored his fourth goal in three games after beautiful passing play from linemates Filip Virgili and Joe Mack.

Gus Ford scored yet another against his former squad with a flip past the glove of Boris Babik two minutes later to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

Scoring his fifth in five games, Nate Keeley scratched one back late in the period to make it 2-1. Of the Albertan's 11 goals this season, 10 have come since Feb. 20.

A scoreless second period set up a crucial third and it was the Thunderbirds who struck first. Zach White out in front tied it up at 2-2 with 3:30 gone in the final frame.

Just 11 seconds later, Ford got the tip on a Jesse Lowell shot that trickled five hole to restore the Athens advantage.

Luke Croucher logged the first power-play goal of the night with a snapped shot from the left circle at the 8:48 mark.

For the first time ever, a Ford hat trick in the Fairgrounds didn't prompt hats to fall on the ice. The former Twin City, current Athens phenom now sits on 199 FPHL goals on his career.

Athens made it 6-2 on the man advantage, with Filip Virgili deflecting in a shot from the right side of the blue line off the stick of Devyn Mayea.

Carter McPhail was electric in the crease for Athens all night, stopping 43 of 45 shots to earn his 22nd win of the season.

The Rock Lobsters (33-9-7-0, 113 pts) return to the Annex tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. to finish off the season series against the Twin City Thunderbirds.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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