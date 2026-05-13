Athens Rock Lobsters Officially Announce Move to the SPHL Beginning in 2026-27

Published on May 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release









Athens Rock Lobsters fans head to a game

(Athens Rock Lobsters) Athens Rock Lobsters fans head to a game(Athens Rock Lobsters)

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters today announced a historic milestone in the franchise's young but rapidly growing history, confirming that the organization will officially transition to the SPHL beginning with the 2026-27 season. The team will continue to call Akins Ford Arena home, maintaining the downtown venue that has quickly become one of the most vibrant and electric environments for professional hockey in Northeast Georgia.

The move from the FPHL to the SPHL marks a significant step forward for the Athens organization and reflects the franchise's continued commitment to elevating the level of professional hockey available to fans across the Southeast. Since its inaugural season, the Rock Lobsters have rapidly built a reputation for sold-out crowds, innovative game presentation, immersive fan experiences, and deep engagement with the Athens community; positioning the franchise as one of the fastest-growing and most experiential sports brands in Georgia.

In just two seasons, the Rock Lobsters have welcomed more than 229,000 fans through the doors of Akins Ford Arena, including 125,611 fans during the 2025-26 season alone across 28 home games; averaging approximately 4,486 fans per game and recording 10 sellout crowds exceeding 5,500 attendees. The organization also surpassed the 100,000 single-season attendance milestone during its second year, cementing itself as one of the premier entertainment properties in Northeast Georgia.

On the ice, Athens quickly established itself as a powerhouse franchise, capturing the Continental Division Championship during the 2025-26 season while consistently ranking among the league's top-performing teams. Combined with the organization's high-energy atmosphere, experiential marketing, and community-driven identity, the Rock Lobsters transformed from an expansion team into a full-scale movement known proudly throughout the region as Crustacean Nation.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for the Athens Rock Lobsters and for the city of Athens," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "From the day we announced this franchise, our goal has been to build something that reflects the energy and spirit of this community while delivering high-level professional hockey. Moving into the SPHL represents the next chapter of that vision.

"It allows us to elevate the level of competition while continuing to invest in the fan experience that has made Akins Ford Arena one of the most electric environments in minor league hockey. What our fans have built over the past two seasons has exceeded every expectation imaginable, and this move reflects the momentum, growth, and passion surrounding hockey in Athens and throughout Northeast Georgia."

Founded in 2004, the SPHL has established itself as one of the premier independent professional hockey leagues in North America. With organizations located throughout the Southeastern and Midwestern United States, the league is known for its fast-paced style of play, experienced professional talent, and strong regional rivalries that create highly competitive and entertaining hockey.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am excited to welcome Athens to the SPHL," said Commissioner Doug Price. "From their first season, the Rock Lobsters have demonstrated what a successful franchise looks like; strong ownership, a fantastic arena, and a passionate fan base. Athens has already shown its commitment to delivering an outstanding hockey product and a memorable game-day atmosphere. We are excited about what the future holds as they begin play in our league next season."

For Athens, the transition to the SPHL also represents an opportunity to create stronger regional matchups while significantly reducing travel demands associated with broader national leagues. With opponents located closer throughout the Southeast, the move allows for more efficient operations while opening the door for intensified rivalries and increased fan travel opportunities.

"This move simply makes sense from both a competitive and operational standpoint," said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Holdings. "Athens has proven in just two seasons that it is a tremendous hockey market. The fan support, the energy inside Akins Ford Arena, and the organization's commitment to innovation in game presentation have helped create one of the best experiences in minor professional hockey. We're excited to continue building on that momentum and delivering an incredible atmosphere for fans throughout Northeast Georgia."

Co-ownership locals Barry and Nancy Cohen described the transition as a natural evolution for a franchise that has already exceeded expectations in its first two seasons.

"When professional hockey came to Athens, we believed this community would embrace the team in a special way," the Cohens said in a joint statement. "What we have experienced over the past two seasons has been incredible. The support from our fans, partners, and the entire Athens community has allowed this organization to grow quickly. Joining the SPHL is an exciting step that will allow us to continue building a first-class hockey franchise while maintaining the fun, energy, and connection that makes Rock Lobsters games such a unique experience."

From the moment the team took the ice, the Athens Rock Lobsters distinguished themselves not only through competitive success, but through an organizational commitment to creating one of the most immersive and experiential game-day environments in sports. Theme nights including Teddy Bear Toss, Stick It To Cancer, Military Appreciation, Faith & Family Night, NASCAR Night, Education Day, and First Responders Night helped transform games at Akins Ford Arena into must-attend events for fans of all ages.

Through its partnership with Ghost Brands, the organization has helped create one of the most exhilarating and forward-thinking experiences in minor league hockey; blending high-energy entertainment, creative production, fan-first storytelling, community engagement, and immersive in-game presentation into a brand that extends far beyond the ice. From the development of the #ClawsUp movement to the growth of Crustacean Nation, the Rock Lobsters have quickly become recognized for delivering an atmosphere unlike anything else in professional hockey today.

As the organization prepares for its inaugural SPHL season, fans can expect elevated competition on the ice, stronger rivalries throughout the Southeast, expanded partnerships, and continued investment into the atmosphere, entertainment, and energy that have defined Rock Lobsters hockey from day one.

Additional details regarding the upcoming SPHL season, including scheduling, ticketing information, partnerships, and future announcements, will be released in the coming months. For the Athens Rock Lobsters and Crustacean Nation, the move to the SPHL represents far more than a league transition; it represents the beginning of an exciting new era for professional hockey in Athens, Georgia.

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Athens Rock Lobsters Officially Announce Move to the SPHL Beginning in 2026-27 - Athens Rock Lobsters

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